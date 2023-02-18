MANGA GAMES PARTY Pomérols Pomérols
4 Avenue de Pézenas Pomérols Hérault
2023-02-18 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2023-02-19 18:00:00 18:00:00
Venez découvrir en famille ou entre amis l’univers des jeux vidéo et Mangas
Plusieurs activités et animations vous attendent !
Consoles et jeux vidéo en libre service.
Présence de plusieurs exposants.
Programme :
Samedi 18 Février
11h -12h Initiation au catch
12h – 12h30 Blind Test ( Thème Disney)
14h – 15h Initiation au catch (Loup Garou classique)
15h – 15h30 Questions pour un geek (thème jeux-videos)
15h30 – 17h Gala de catch Cosplay
17h Blind test (thème Films)
Dimanche 19 Février
11h -12h Initiation au catch
12h – 12h30 Blind Test ( Thème Harry Potter)
14h – 15h Initiation au catch (Loup Garou Résident Evil)
15h – 15h30 Questions pour un geek (thème mangas)
15h30 – 17h Gala de catch Cosplay
17h Blind test (thème Nintendo)
