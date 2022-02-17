Manège, pêche aux canards et barbe à papa – Du 17 février au 6 mars Cours Goudouli Quint-Fonsegrives
Manège, pêche aux canards et barbe à papa – Du 17 février au 6 mars Cours Goudouli, 17 février 2022, Quint-Fonsegrives.
Manège, pêche aux canards et barbe à papa – Du 17 février au 6 mars
du jeudi 17 février au dimanche 6 mars à Cours Goudouli
Cours Goudouli
Cours Goudouli Cours Goudouli, 31130 Quint-Fonsegrives Quint-Fonsegrives Haute-Garonne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-02-17T09:00:00 2022-02-17T20:00:00;2022-02-18T09:00:00 2022-02-18T20:00:00;2022-02-19T09:00:00 2022-02-19T20:00:00;2022-02-20T09:00:00 2022-02-20T20:00:00;2022-02-21T09:00:00 2022-02-21T20:00:00;2022-02-22T09:00:00 2022-02-22T20:00:00;2022-02-23T09:00:00 2022-02-23T20:00:00;2022-02-24T09:00:00 2022-02-24T20:00:00;2022-02-25T09:00:00 2022-02-25T20:00:00;2022-02-26T09:00:00 2022-02-26T20:00:00;2022-02-27T09:00:00 2022-02-27T20:00:00;2022-02-28T09:00:00 2022-02-28T20:00:00;2022-03-01T09:00:00 2022-03-01T20:00:00;2022-03-02T09:00:00 2022-03-02T20:00:00;2022-03-03T09:00:00 2022-03-03T20:00:00;2022-03-04T09:00:00 2022-03-04T20:00:00;2022-03-05T09:00:00 2022-03-05T20:00:00;2022-03-06T09:00:00 2022-03-06T20:00:00