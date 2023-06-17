RALLYE VOSGES GRAND EST Mandray, 17 juin 2023, Mandray.

Mandray,Vosges

Étape 1 – ES 1 et 4 : du Col des Chauffours (Mandray) à « Omégoutte » (Ban-de-Laveline).

Zones public à Haute-Mandray ; Chemin de la Carrière (La-Croix-aux-Mines) ; près du hameau de la Béhouille (La-Croix-aux-Mines).. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-17 à 07:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 19:30:00. 0 EUR.

Mandray 88650 Vosges Grand Est



Stage 1 – SS 1 and 4: from Col des Chauffours (Mandray) to « Omégoutte » (Ban-de-Laveline).

Public areas at Haute-Mandray; Chemin de la Carrière (La-Croix-aux-Mines); near the hamlet of Béhouille (La-Croix-aux-Mines).

Etapa 1 – SS 1 y 4: del Col des Chauffours (Mandray) a « Omégoutte » (Ban-de-Laveline).

Zonas públicas en Haute-Mandray; Chemin de la Carrière (La-Croix-aux-Mines); cerca de la aldea de La Béhouille (La-Croix-aux-Mines).

Etappe 1 – WP 1 und 4: Col des Chauffours (Mandray) bis « Omégoutte » (Ban-de-Laveline).

Öffentliche Bereiche in Haute-Mandray; Chemin de la Carrière (La-Croix-aux-Mines); in der Nähe des Weilers « La Béhouille » (La-Croix-aux-Mines).

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES