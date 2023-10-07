LES CHEMINS EN COULEURS AU MUSÉE DE LA FAÏENCE ET DE LA CÉRAMIQUE Rue Victor Hugo, 7 octobre 2023, Malicorne-sur-Sarthe.

Les chemins en couleurs Le Musée participe aux Chemins en couleurs le samedi 7 et dimanche 8 octobre..

2023-10-07 à ; fin : 2023-10-08 18:00:00. .

Rue Victor Hugo

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Paths in Color The Museum participates in Paths in Color on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8.

Caminos en color El Museo participa en Caminos en color el sábado 7 y el domingo 8 de octubre.

Wege in Farben Das Museum nimmt am Samstag, den 7. und Sonntag, den 8. Oktober an den Wegen in Farben teil.

