LES CHEMINS EN COULEURS AU MUSÉE DE LA FAÏENCE ET DE LA CÉRAMIQUE Rue Victor Hugo Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
Les chemins en couleurs Le Musée participe aux Chemins en couleurs le samedi 7 et dimanche 8 octobre..
2023-10-07 à ; fin : 2023-10-08 18:00:00. .
Rue Victor Hugo
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Paths in Color The Museum participates in Paths in Color on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8.
Caminos en color El Museo participa en Caminos en color el sábado 7 y el domingo 8 de octubre.
Wege in Farben Das Museum nimmt am Samstag, den 7. und Sonntag, den 8. Oktober an den Wegen in Farben teil.
