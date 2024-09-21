JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE – MUSÉE DE LA FAIENCE ET DE LA CERAMIQUE DE MALICORNE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE – MUSÉE DE LA FAIENCE ET DE LA CERAMIQUE DE MALICORNE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, samedi 21 septembre 2024.
JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE – MUSÉE DE LA FAIENCE ET DE LA CERAMIQUE DE MALICORNE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-09-21 10:00:00
fin : 2024-09-22 18:00:00
Visites, ateliers, contes… Le week-end est riche en animations !
Le Musée ouvre ses portes gratuitement et propose un focus sur le quotidien des ouvriers
dans les ateliers de l’usine Chardon, ancienne usine de grès.
Musée et animations en accès libre tout le week-end. Ouverture en continu de 10h à 18h.
.
Rue Victor Hugo
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire musee.malicorne@valleedelasarthe.fr
L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE – MUSÉE DE LA FAIENCE ET DE LA CERAMIQUE DE MALICORNE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2024-01-15 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda