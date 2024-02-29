ATELIER – CRÉE TON DÉCOR Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
ATELIER – CRÉE TON DÉCOR Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, jeudi 8 août 2024.
ATELIER – CRÉE TON DÉCOR Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Début : 2024-08-08 15:00:00
fin : 2024-08-08 16:00:00
Atelier découverte d’un geste
Atelier de découverte d’un geste. Comme les artistes, inspire-toi de la méthode du poncif et des motifs des collections pour imaginer ton propre décor.
Dès 7 ans, adultes et enfants.
5 € par personne
Réservation obligatoire https://musee-faience.fr/
Rue Victor Hugo
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire musee.malicorne@valleedelasarthe.fr
