BRK Birthday Bash – 7 years of Hyperactivity Music Makeda Marseille, 16 février 2024, Marseille.

BRK Birthday Bash – 7 years of Hyperactivity Music ♫ELECTRO♫ Vendredi 16 février, 22h30 Makeda 10€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-16T22:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-17T03:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-16T22:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-17T03:30:00+01:00

• LABEL NIGHT x BIG BIRTHDAY x RELEASE PARTY •

Pour cette 1ère de l’année 2024 au Makeda, nous célébrerons les 7 ans du label « Hyperactivity Music », le 35ème anniversaire du fondateur du label « BRK » et la release de la compilation annuelle « Polychrome Vol.7 » : aucune excuse pour louper cette grande fête !

Regroupant une quarantaine d’artistes des 4 coins de la planète et comptant plus de 75 releases, Hyperactivity Music a rapidement gagné le support d’artistes majeurs de la scène Drum&bass comme : Noisia, John B, Aphrodite, Dillinja, LTJ Bukem, Dj Marky, Zero T et bien plus encore… Pour cette nuit de fête, retrouvez les agitateurs du label leurs invités de 22h30 à 03h30 !

► BRK – FR

(Hyperactivity Music)

www.soundcloud.com/brk-music

► BACON – FR

(Hyperactivity Music)

www.soundcloud.com/baconbaconbaconbacon

► DUB-4 – Kingston JA / FR

(Skank It Up)

www.soundcloud.com/dub4

► SANA – FR

(Ola Radio, Moonsquad)

www.soundcloud.com/sanaanz

► TRIBE – FR

(Hyperactivity Music, RE.SET)

www.soundcloud.com/unreal-project

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Makeda 103 rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille Marseille 13005 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://dice.fm/partner/dice/event/mgpw9–brk-birthday-bash-7-years-of-hyperactivity-music-16th-feb-le-makeda-marseille-tickets »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « BRK – Hyperactivity Music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Dj and Producer of Drum&bass / Jungle. nHead honcho of https://soundcloud.com/hyperactivity-music nnu25c6 Hyperactivity Musicnu25c6 DLT9 Recordings nu25c6 Impact Music nu25c6 InHabit Recordings nu25c6 Lost Recordings nu25c6 Four Corners Music nu25c6 Chinese Man Records nnFounder of Marseille collective : Future Skankerz », « type »: « rich », « title »: « BRK – Hyperactivity Music », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-okQ5UquNDKVjzJNz-zGAFNw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/brk-music », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/brk-music », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/brk-music »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Bacon », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « rich », « title »: « Bacon », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000328566000-p64z8z-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/baconbaconbaconbacon », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/baconbaconbaconbacon », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/baconbaconbaconbacon »}, {« data »: {« author »: « dub4 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « DUB4 (Skank It Up – FR)nnInspiru00e9 depuis toujours par la culture sound system, DUB-4 conjugue sa passion pour le Reggae et la Bass music en u00e9voluant avec succu00e8s dans ces deux univers.nnDes 2006 il fait partie de l’aventure Dubstep en France et introduit cette scu00e8ne, u00e9mergente u00e0 l’u00e9poque, dans de nombreux clubs et festivals.nRefusant les clivages et les barriu00e8res de styles, en perpu00e9tuelle recherche de nouveautu00e9s, il se du00e9marque rapidement par des sets u00e9clectiques, riches en dubplates et exclusivitu00e9s mu00ealant avec u00e9nergie reggae, garage, techno, dubstep ou dancehall.nnRu00e9guliu00e8rement booku00e9 sur les soiru00e9es de ru00e9fu00e9rence du genre en France et u00e0 l’u00e9tranger (Outlook festival, Fabric London, Plages Electroniques, Electropicales, SubDub Leeds, Telerama Dub Festival etc.), il est u00e9galement ru00e9sident et organisateur des soiru00e9es SKANK IT UP u00e0 Paris et Marseille ou00f9 il invite aussi bien Boddika que Mala, Benny Page ou Mungo’s Hifi.nnDUB-4 a jouu00e9 avec: Major Lazer, Zinc, C2C, Foreign Beggars, Mala, Benga, Feadz, Pone, The Bug & Warrior Queen, Iration Steppas, Jah Shaka, Mad Professor, Dope DOD, Prince Buster, Eek a Mouse, Michael Prophet, Mungos Hifi, Radioclit, Loefah, Boddika, Pinch, Kahn, Marcus Visionary, Benny Page, Scratch Perverts, Silkie & Quest, Goldie, Dillinja, Caliber, Radioactiveman, Stand High Patrol, OBF, Jahtari, Bush Chemists, High Tone, Tikiman, Mr Williamz, Solo Banton, Kenny Knots, Ikonika, Swindle, Von D, Pearson Sound, RSD Smith & Mighty… », « type »: « rich », « title »: « dub4 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000011398278-az4o0t-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/dub4 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dub4 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/dub4 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Unreal Project », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Alejandro Vernet a.k.a Unreal Project.nDrum & Bass Dj/Producer.nMarseille, France.nnContact / Booking : ntheunrealproject@gmail.comnre.setaudiolabel@gmail.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Unreal Project », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000403761702-529324-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/unreal-project », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/unreal-project », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « http://www.soundcloud.com/unreal-project »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]