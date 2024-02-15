BLOOMING DISCORD: RELEASE PARTY Makeda Marseille, jeudi 15 février 2024.

BLOOMING DISCORD: RELEASE PARTY ♫METAL♫ Jeudi 15 février, 19h30 Makeda 8€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-15T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-15T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-15T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-15T23:59:00+01:00

Connus pour leurs shows énergiques et participatifs, et un univers musical accessible à tout public, rockeurs avertis comme néophytes, les marseillais de Blooming Discord fêtent la sortie de leur album « Memories From The Future » avec un show spécialement préparé pour l’occasion !

La soirée sera ouverte par The Nurses, groupe de rock marseillais qui ravira les fans des Hives ou de Rage Against The Machine, et clôturée par Alternight, une expérience DJ live proposée par Arthur Alternatif (fondateur des Triomphes du Metal Français), avec des invités surprises de la scène metal française.

Premier aperçu de l’album, le clip de « Latch », est sorti en octobre et compte plein d’invités de la scène rock/metal comme Scarlean, Eths, Acod, Arthur Alternatif, Digital Nova, etc : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juco0Wxel2Y

Le deuxième clip, « Idolies », sorti en décembre, est tourné en stop motion par rafales de photos et met scène le groupe dans ses repères marseillais individuels et collectifs : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNi_VBFUAXo

▶️ OUVERTURE DES PORTES : 19H30

▶️ DEBUT DES CONCERTS : 20H

▶️ PAF ENTREE : 10 EUROS

▶️ PREVENTES : 8 EUROS (voir lien ci-dessus)

PARTENAIRES : LE MAKEDA – WHERE THE PROMO IS – METAL II MARS – ROAR RENEGADE – L’ESPRIT METAL

AU PROGRAMME :

* * * * * BLOOMING DISCORD * * * * *

Blooming Discord est un groupe de metal alternatif marseillais créé en 2015, inspiré par des groupes tels que System Of A Down, Stone Sour, Avenged Sevenfold, Beartooth ou Foo Fighters.

Lauréat des Triomphes du Metal français 2022, grâce au titre et clip « Inner Evil », le groupe a deux EPs et une soixantaine de shows à son actif, dont des scènes avec Textures, Uneven Structure, Out Of My Eyes, plusieurs événements Hellfest Cult (Full Metal Rocket, Jabba’s Night, Camel In Hell…), et deux sold out à Marseille depuis l’été 2022.

* * * * * THE NURSES * * * * *

The Nurses est un groupe de rock marseillais fondé en 2011 en école infirmière. Il est composé de Robin (chant), Quentin (guitare), Bebel (batterie), laurent (basse) et Julien (guitare, clavier).

Influencé par des groupes comme the Hives, RATM ou encore les Red Hot Chili Peppers, ils distillent une musique aux accents funk et déchaînent sur scène une énergie débordante aux vertus thérapeutiques.

Après un EP en 2011, puis un album éponyme en 2014 tous deux enregistrés au Pul’s Production, Ils travaillent aujourd’hui sur un nouvel album aux accents plus rock dont la sortie devrait se faire courant 2024. Définitivement déterminé à vous faire bouger, The Nurses ne vibre que dans l’attente de notre prochaine rencontre !!!

* * * * * ALTERNIGHT * * * * *

Naviguez entre refrains entêtants, pogo & moshpit, le tout avec de gros screams, des guests et des percussions, vous avez la recette : DJ Live Experience by Alternight !

Makeda 103 rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille Marseille 13005 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://my.weezevent.com/blooming-discord-x-album-release-party »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Blooming Discord », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Check out BLOOMING DISCORD’s video for « Latch », first single off of the brand new album « Memories From The Future », out soon !nnStarring some of Southern France’s finest metal scene representatives and beloved members of the Blooming Family, this video is a tribute to all the people who dedicate their lives to making and sharing rock/metal music and supporting the scene: musicians, live and studio tech staff, venues and festivals, journalists, photographers, videomakers, concert-goers, fans…nnA million thanks to Hazem El Moukaddem for starring in this video with Thatcher, the coolest chihuahua in town, and for letting us use « Molotov », the iconic venue for alternative music in the heart of Marseille (France), to make this project come true.nnWe are deeply grateful to everyone who heard our call and to everyone willing to share the road with us, past, present, future. Together and united, we will keep rocking further and higher.nnMusic recorded, produced and mastered by Florent Salfati at Homeless Records, assisted by Gerry Cros.nVideo directed by Ju00e9ru00e9mie Mac CarthynGaffer, best boy, set decorator : Thu00e9o Deprez, Corentin Bertry, Thomas ArnaudnMake-up by Camille FerrantenPhotographer : Anau00efs Di GregorionnSUBSCRIBE to our channel and hit the notification ud83dudd14 not to miss new music !nnFOLLOW BLOOMING DISCORD:nInstagram – https://instagram.com/bloomingdiscordu200bnFacebook – https://facebook.com/bloomingdiscordnWebsite – https://www.bloomingdiscord.comnnLYRICS :nnYou don’t remember me but I remember younWell it’s hard to admit living through abusenI’m the crime you commit when the latch has gotten loosenI’m the pulsating lust you can’t hidennOnce more, my nightmares hitnSobbing on the cues nWhy I’m caving in and on the fast lane to the gravenJust wait, I can’t remembernWhen I became so profoundly untamednI don’t know what’s right and what’s wrong!nIrrepressible urges call from far beyond (I’m so sick!)nFrom the deepest parts of my quagmirenWhy does it always have to be the most forbidden desires?nThere must be something I’ve erasednOught to be some way to ease these filthy tendenciesnnYou don’t remember me but I remember younWell it’s hard to admit living through abusenYou don’t remember me but I remember younWell it’s hard to admit living through abusenI’m the crime you commit when the latch has gotten loosenI’m the pulsating lust you keep hidingnnNow it’s like there’s more underneath every burden that I grab alongnSomething that’s been harassing me for so longnIt haunts and lurks, it’s making me feel so depravednFor all I know is I can’t possibly confess my cravesnI’m bearing the cross of my arousal (takes over me)nI’m vying for most appalling scandal (it’s beyond me)nA thousand droplets in a single hit (Yeah!)nA fatal curse for the immaculatennO heavens it’s coming for meu2026The relentless outbursts are making me shakenO heavens I can feel that it’s coming for meu2026The relentless outbursts are making me shakenBut now I want more, I want so much more, oh so much morennYou don’t remember me but I remember younWell it’s hard to admit living through abusenYou don’t remember me but I remember younWell it’s hard to admit living through abusenI’m the crime you commit when the latch has gotten loosenI’m the pulsating lust you keep hidingnYou don’t remember me but I remember younWell it’s hard to admit living through abuse despite the cuesnI’m the crime you commit when the latch has gotten loosenYeah the pulsating lust you keep hiding », « type »: « video », « title »: « Blooming Discord – Latch [Official Music Video] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/juco0Wxel2Y/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juco0Wxel2Y », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsH2QQHBLHmRmSr1yMYo6iw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juco0Wxel2Y »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Blooming Discord », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Check out BLOOMING DISCORD’s video for « Idolies », second single off of the brand new album « Memories From The Future », out soon !nnMusic recorded, produced and mastered by Florent Salfati at Homeless Records, assisted by Gerry Cros.nVideo directed by Ju00e9ru00e9mie Mac CarthynMotion Graphic Designer : Anau00efs Di GregorionnSpecial thanks to Mathilde Arnaud – MatPaperArt for letting us use the Ambassade de la Canebiu00e8re rooftop, and to Astoria Tattoo Shop for Sam’s very special « Latch » tattoo !nnSUBSCRIBE to our channel and hit the notification ud83dudd14 not to miss new music !nnFOLLOW BLOOMING DISCORD:nnInstagram – https://www.facebook.com/bloomingdiscordu200b nFacebook – https://www.instagram.com/bloomingdiscord nWebsite – https://www.bloomingdiscord.comnnLYRICS :nnSpleen, I cannot move I’m giving up on lifenI don’t feel safe no matter what I trynStepping up, now the pressure’s getting way out of handnFalse alarm, just another guilty thought to befriendnI’ve been there a million timesnIs this some kind of loop by design?nnIu2019d start the apocalypse with younDestroy the pitfalls we run intonIu2019d start an apocalypse with younYeah I just need younnSteam, coming out of this head I can’t replacenMoisturizing the limbo I embracenStanding up to the helplessness that flows in my veinsnFalse alarm, tell me what’s the point in breaking my chains?nI’ve been there a million timesnI don’t have what it takes to survivennIu2019d start the apocalypse with younDestroy the pitfalls we run intonIu2019d start an apocalypse with younYeah I just need younnWhy should it hurt just to be safe?nParadoxical I go insanenDamnation hits the moment youu2019re savednEternal rest is but infernal strainnWhy do we have to get hurt to be safe that is so paradoxical I go insanenDamnation hits the moment youu2019re savednEternal rest is but infernal strainnWhy should it hurt?nParadoxical I go insanenEternal rest is but infernal strainnnIu2019d start an apocalypse with younYeah I just needu2026nIu2019d start the apocalypse with younDestroy the pitfalls we run intonIu2019d start an apocalypse with younYeah I just need younIu2019d start an apocalypse for younI just need younIu2019d start an apocalypse for younYeah I just need you », « type »: « video », « title »: « Blooming Discord – Idolies [Official Music Video] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gNi_VBFUAXo/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNi_VBFUAXo », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsH2QQHBLHmRmSr1yMYo6iw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNi_VBFUAXo »}]