AFRODROP #9 Makeda Marseille, 27 janvier 2024 21:30, Marseille.

AFRODROP #9 Samedi 27 janvier 2024, 22h30 Makeda 10€ en pré-vente / 12€ sur place

AFRODROP Marseille revient au MAKEDA pour sa 9ème édition !

Au décollage samedi 27 janvier : votre capsule événementielle préférée pour voyager, s’évader et expérimenter les cultures africaines sous toutes leurs formes.

AFROBEATS, AMAPIANO et SHATTA au programme >> Préparez-vous à lâcher prise jusqu’au bout de la nuit sous les rythmes enivrants de nos DJs solaires : MAMA ACE, MORADISC et MORIS BEAT.

Dress code = Black and Yellow // Turbulences et courbatures en approche !

MAMA ACE

Artiste DJ dont la musique est le reflet de son amour de la diversité, MAMA ACE utilise le médium artistique comme un langage universel ! Elle crée des espaces d’apaisement dont l’énergie positive et réflexive fédère, quelque soit l’origine.

Ecouter : https://soundcloud.com/user-491636609

Suivre : https://www.instagram.com/_mama_ace__/

MORADISC

Tanzanie, Madagascar, Togo, Maroc et bien sûr Comores ; MORADISC est un artiste DJ à la culture musicale variée et généraliste ! Il puise ses influences artistiques de l’Afrique qui l’a vu naître et qu’il parcoure platines en main.

Ecouter : https://soundcloud.com/alimohamedmladjao

Suivre : https://www.instagram.com/di_alo_moradisc/

MORIS BEAT

Ndombolo, Soca, Kuduro, Amapiano, Azonto, Dancehall, Afrohouse, Afrotrap et Afrobeat : l’artiste DJ producteur MORIS BEAT fusionne les styles et distribue sa vibe caractéristique aux danseur·euses du monde entier.

Ecouter : https://soundcloud.com/morisbeat

Suivre : https://www.instagram.com/moris.beat/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uaMdf8iit0MryGwHeA_zw

INFOS PRATIQUES

Le Makeda · 103 rue Ferrari · 13005 Marseille

️ PREVENTE : 10€

️SUR PLACE : 12€

VESTIAIRE OUVERT

CB NON ACCEPTÉE À L’ENTRÉE

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Makeda 103 rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille Marseille 13005 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://dice.fm/partner/dice/event/8qm55-afrodrop-vol9-27th-jan-le-makeda-marseille-tickets »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « MAMA ACE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « // Par Nous // Pour Nous /// Pour la cause -« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « MAMA ACE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-OizWLeuTYL3bzcjk-Vgl5zg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-491636609 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-491636609 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-491636609 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@_mama_ace__) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/403880423_292368013136628_5831263503436132343_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=107&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=wRyd9Y8QdXIAX_gCe7i&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCEGwafcIAap5LCUD93bqB0JHvKrCZjtOocJ_iT8XpVdQ&oe=65787C19 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/_mama_ace__/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/_mama_ace__/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Moradisc », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « https://www.nocomment.mg/dj-ali-sorcier-des-platines/ », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Moradisc », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-GylZq0quokJOjyM0-MUwFyA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/alimohamedmladjao », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/alimohamedmladjao », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/alimohamedmladjao »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Moris Beat », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Afro DJ Producer Collab | info@bxshrecords.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Moris Beat », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-dQdu4rKHy5crjbmI-jIzCDQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/morisbeat », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/morisbeat », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/morisbeat »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@moris.beat) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/358796881_650603650033544_4632579784035871951_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=IgQ2cpqLAwkAX89wB9n&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDTZ40bFTeE6s21ZH9-GDa8WMUs0-foJVFIqg7NFW71vQ&oe=65794699 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/moris.beat/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/moris.beat/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 800, « description »: « Afro DJ Producer from Marseille, FrancenCollab | info@bxshrecords.comn », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Moris Beat », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.ggpht.com/qj7qlV5pisouXPYhC1uCO3ytFsODc41iF852Dr0BmAJgReZvJERf6pi_KrwlaG1__zXN7JQYzAM=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-nd-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uaMdf8iit0MryGwHeA_zw », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uaMdf8iit0MryGwHeA_zw »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-01-27T22:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-28T03:00:00+01:00

2024-01-27T22:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-28T03:00:00+01:00