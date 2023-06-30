BOUILLA BASS Makeda Marseille, 30 juin 2023, Marseille.

L’été est bien lancé il commence à faire très chaud

On est ultra heureux de vous annoncer le retour de nos soirées BOUILLA BASS

ON SE RETROUVE LE VENDREDI 30 JUIN AU MAKEDA

Bouillon relevé de poissons elle est l’emblème de la ville : La BOUILLA BASS, qu’on vous prépare s’annonce exquise

On a le plaisir d’accueillir SAAB de l’Exfoliante pour sublimer cette soirée

Les résidents de Pata Negra s’unies une nouvelle fois en B2B pour proposer des sets uniques :

NOGE B2B KSU

POL B2B SN ou Wawrzy

Avec la présence de 5 artistes, cette soirée alliera la saveur et la spécialité de chacun pour offrir une unité, afin de vous concocter un met raffiné.

Les sonorités navigueront entre afro, cumbia, batida, breakbeat, ghetto, speed dembow, baile funk..

LINE-UP

SABB (L’Exfoliante)

https://soundcloud.com/kioskradio/outsiders-bi-pole-w-42l-b2b?in=sabbxmusic/sets/dj-set-sabb

NOGE (Patanegra)

https://soundcloud.com/matiere-production/matiere-podcast-43-noge?in=patanegralovesu/sets/noge

Pol Baadass (Patanegra)

https://soundcloud.com/ola_radio/takeover-lba-0ff-pata-negra-pol-baadass-b2b-sergent-nem

KSU (Patanegra)

https://soundcloud.com/ksuaj/sets/ksu-cast

WAWRZY (Patanegra)

https://soundcloud.com/juwawrzy

Visuel by Animaax

INFOS PRATIQUES

Le Makeda · 103 rue Ferrari · 13005 Marseille

Metro : Notre Dame du Mont / Noailles

Tram : Le Camas / Eugène Pierre

️ AVANT MINUIT 7€ · APRES : 10€

CB NON ACCEPTÉE À L’ENTRÉE

2023-06-30T23:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-01T03:30:00+02:00

Visuel by Animaax