Spider Zed Makeda, 24 mars 2023, Marseille.

Spider Zed Vendredi 24 mars 2023, 20h30 Makeda

De 18 à 23€

Suivre : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mAFayMGfU8Suivre : https://www.instagram.com/spiderzed/ Achetez vos préventes et découvrez les futurs évènements du Makeda ici : https://dice.fm/venue/le-makeda-2bdp

INFOS PRATIQUES

Le Makeda · 103 rue Ferrari · 13005 Marseille

Metro : Notre Dame du Mont / Noailles

Tram : Le Camas / Eugène Pierre

️ PREVENTE : Tarif Adhérent : 18€ · Tarif Plein : 20€

SUR PLACE : Tarif Adhérent : 20€ · Tarif plein : 23€

CB NON ACCEPTÉE À L’ENTRÉE ADHÉSION

L’adhésion à Orizon Sud est valable un an, elle vous donne accès à un tarif réduit, vous pouvez adhérer en ligne : https://tinyurl.com/adhesion-orizon-sud

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-24T20:30:00+01:00

2023-03-24T23:30:00+01:00

