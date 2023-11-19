Atelier beaux-arts et créatif à l’occasion de l’exposition Tableaux/Horizons Maison Saint-Loup Amilly Catégories d’Évènement: Amilly

Loiret Atelier beaux-arts et créatif à l’occasion de l’exposition Tableaux/Horizons Maison Saint-Loup Amilly, 19 novembre 2023, Amilly. Atelier beaux-arts et créatif à l’occasion de l’exposition Tableaux/Horizons Dimanche 19 novembre, 15h00 Maison Saint-Loup Un atelier beaux-arts et créatif sera proposé ce dimanche 19 novembre de 15h à 17h en partenariat avec le magasin Kré Art. Ouvert à tous. Gratuit. Sans inscription. Maison Saint-Loup Amilly 45200 Amilly 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-19T15:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-19T17:00:00+01:00

2023-11-19T15:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-19T17:00:00+01:00 Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Amilly, Loiret Autres Lieu Maison Saint-Loup Adresse Amilly 45200 Ville Amilly Departement Loiret Lieu Ville Maison Saint-Loup Amilly latitude longitude 47.974399;2.766141

Maison Saint-Loup Amilly Loiret https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/amilly/