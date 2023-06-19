FEST’HYPNOSE Maison Prévert, 19 juin 2023, Frouard.

Frouard,Meurthe-et-Moselle

L’Hypnose et tous ses Mythes…

Qui ne s’est jamais posé la question de ce que c’était vraiment? Est-ce du théâtre? Serait-ce des acteurs? Suis-je réceptif?

Puis-je arrêter de fumer? Puis stopper le chocolat? Vais-je faire la poule?…

Pour la première fois en Lorraine, durant toute une semaine, vous allez pouvoir ainsi découvrir l’Hypnose sous toutes ses formes : L’Hypnose Thérapeutique pour accompagner l’apaisement du quotidien au travers de nos conférences et ateliers, tout autant que l’Hypnose de divertissement au travers de nos spectacles et animations!

Alors si vous aussi, vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’Hypnose et tous ses secrets : un seul RDV : le FEST’HYPNOSE!!!

Venez découvrir l’inspirant et motivant One Woman Show « Je m’en Tape » d’Emilie Adam , et profitez d’un époustouflant spectacle d’Hypnose de Xavier Clausse et la troupe des Hypnotiseurs.

Apprenez à gérer votre Stress avec Mickael Parmentier ou faites vous accompagner dans la parentalité avec Isabelle Canavero.

Découvrez comment profitez de votre grossesse de façon agréable et sereine ou encore apprenez l’autohypnose avec Hypnalia.

Découvrez l’Hypnose Symbolique avec Claire HEITZ, la morphopsychologie avec Laurence Hernandez ou encore les bienfaits de la lumière hypnagogique avec Nara DS Rodrigues-Coach Thérapeute Praticienne en Hypnose…

Et ce n’est que le début de nombreuses surprises!!!!

Tout le programme disponible ici :

https://www.ehtn.fr/programme-festhypnose/

Pour plus d’informations : 06 73 03 26 21. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-06-19 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 . EUR.

Maison Prévert rue Jean Cocteau

Frouard 54390 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Hypnosis and all its Myths?

Who has never wondered what it really is? Is it theater? Is it actors? Am I receptive?

Can I quit smoking? Can I stop eating chocolate? Will I make the chicken?

For the first time in Lorraine, during a whole week, you will be able to discover Hypnosis in all its forms: Therapeutic Hypnosis to accompany the appeasement of the daily life through our conferences and workshops, as well as the Hypnosis of entertainment through our shows and animations!

So if you also want to know more about Hypnosis and all its secrets: one appointment: the HYPNOSIS FEST!

Come and discover the inspiring and motivating One Woman Show « Je m’en Tape » by Emilie Adam, and enjoy a breathtaking Hypnosis show by Xavier Clausse and the Hypnotists troupe.

Learn how to manage your stress with Mickael Parmentier or be accompanied in parenthood with Isabelle Canavero.

Discover how to enjoy your pregnancy in a pleasant and serene way or learn self-hypnosis with Hypnalia.

Discover Symbolic Hypnosis with Claire HEITZ, morphopsychology with Laurence Hernandez or the benefits of hypnagogic light with Nara DS Rodrigues-Coach Therapist Hypnosis Practitioner?

And this is only the beginning of many surprises!!!!

All the program available here :

https://www.ehtn.fr/programme-festhypnose/

For more information : 06 73 03 26 21

¿La hipnosis y todos sus mitos?

¿Quién no se ha preguntado alguna vez qué es realmente? ¿Es teatro? ¿Son actores? ¿Soy receptivo?

¿Puedo dejar de fumar? ¿Puedo dejar de comer chocolate? ¿Seré una gallina?

Por primera vez en Lorena, durante toda una semana, podrá descubrir la Hipnosis en todas sus formas: Hipnosis Terapéutica para acompañar el apaciguamiento de la vida cotidiana a través de nuestras conferencias y talleres, así como Hipnosis de entretenimiento a través de nuestros espectáculos y animaciones!

Así que si usted también quiere saber más sobre la Hipnosis y todos sus secretos: sólo una cita: ¡el HYPNOSIS FEST!

Venga a descubrir el inspirador y motivador One Woman Show « Je m’en Tape » de Emilie Adam, y disfrute de un impresionante espectáculo de Hipnosis a cargo de Xavier Clausse y los Hipnotistas.

Aprenda a gestionar su estrés con Mickael Parmentier o reciba ayuda con la paternidad con Isabelle Canavero.

Descubra cómo disfrutar de su embarazo de forma agradable y serena o aprenda autohipnosis con Hypnalia.

Descubra la hipnosis simbólica con Claire HEITZ, la morfopsicología con Laurence Hernandez o los beneficios de la luz hipnagógica con Nara DS Rodrigues-Coach Therapist Hypnosis Practitioner?

¡¡¡¡Y esto es sólo el principio de muchas sorpresas!!!!

El programa completo está disponible aquí:

https://www.ehtn.fr/programme-festhypnose/

Para más información: 06 73 03 26 21

Hypnose und ihre Mythen?

Wer hat sich nicht schon einmal die Frage gestellt, was das eigentlich ist? Ist es ein Theater? Sind es Schauspieler? Bin ich empfänglich?

Kann ich mit dem Rauchen aufhören? Kann ich mit der Schokolade aufhören? Werde ich ein Huhn sein?

Zum ersten Mal in Lothringen können Sie eine ganze Woche lang die Hypnose in all ihren Formen kennenlernen: Therapeutische Hypnose zur Beruhigung des Alltags in unseren Vorträgen und Workshops sowie Hypnose zur Unterhaltung in unseren Shows und Animationen!

Wenn auch Sie mehr über Hypnose und all ihre Geheimnisse erfahren möchten, dann gibt es nur einen Termin: das HYPNOSE-FEST!

Erleben Sie die inspirierende und motivierende One-Woman-Show « Je m?en Tape » von Emilie Adam und genießen Sie eine atemberaubende Hypnoseshow von Xavier Clausse und der Hypnotiseur-Truppe.

Lernen Sie, Ihren Stress mit Mickael Parmentier zu bewältigen, oder lassen Sie sich von Isabelle Canavero bei der Elternschaft begleiten.

Entdecken Sie, wie Sie Ihre Schwangerschaft auf angenehme und ruhige Weise genießen können, oder lernen Sie Selbsthypnose mit Hypnalia.

Entdecken Sie die Symbolische Hypnose mit Claire HEITZ, die Morphopsychologie mit Laurence Hernandez oder die Vorteile des hypnagogischen Lichts mit Nara DS Rodrigues-Coach Therapeutin und Hypnose-Praktikerin

Und das ist erst der Anfang von vielen Überraschungen!!!!

Das gesamte Programm finden Sie hier:

https://www.ehtn.fr/programme-festhypnose/

Für weitere Informationen: 06 73 03 26 21

