Loto au profit du Téléthon Maison pour Tous Fuveau, 10 décembre 2023, Fuveau.

Fuveau,Bouches-du-Rhône

Un super loto organisé au profit du Téléthon, une façon originale de participer!.

2023-12-10 16:00:00 fin : 2024-12-10 18:00:00. .

Maison pour Tous Rue Du Chanoine Moisan

Fuveau 13710 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



A great lottery organized for the benefit of the Telethon, an original way to participate!

Una gran lotería organizada en beneficio del Teletón, ¡una forma original de participar!

Ein tolles Lotto, das zugunsten von Telethon organisiert wurde, eine originelle Art, sich zu beteiligen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Office de Tourisme de Fuveau