Talhier culturau occitan de Perigüers : Patric Chalmel Jeudi 1 février 2024, 20h30 Maison Occitana de Perigòrd
Per nos presentar son darrier libre « Memoria de raices e promessa de fruchas »
Maison Occitana de Perigòrd 21 rue Béranger 24000 Périgueux Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 23 91 65 23 »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 67 78 86 75 »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2024-02-01T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-01T22:00:00+01:00
omenatge libre
TCOP