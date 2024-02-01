Talhier culturau occitan de Perigüers : Patric Chalmel Maison Occitana de Perigòrd Périgueux Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne

Talhier culturau occitan de Perigüers : Patric Chalmel
Jeudi 1 février 2024, 20h30
Maison Occitana de Perigòrd
Per nos presentar son darrier libre « Memoria de raices e promessa de fruchas »
21 rue Béranger 24000 Périgueux
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

2024-02-01T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-01T22:00:00+01:00

