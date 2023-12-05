Le bio, qu’es aquo ? Maison du temps libre Denguin, 5 décembre 2023, Denguin.

Denguin,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le monde agricole est en mutation, se posent les questions du renouvellement des générations et des modalités de culture. L’agriculture biologique se développe mais quels sont les nouveaux enjeux de cette pratique ? L’office culturel de Denguin vous propose une soirée rencontre avec deux acteurs locaux de l’agriculture biologique. Ils vous présenteront leurs parcours professionnels, leurs démarches personnelles et répondront à vos questions. Nous recevrons Yannick CHICOULAA, producteur

spécialisé en grandes cultures biologiques à Siros et Loïs LABILLE, maraicher à Denguin..

Maison du temps libre

Denguin 64230 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The world of agriculture is changing, with the need to renew generations and farming methods. Organic farming is on the rise, but what are the new challenges? The Denguin Cultural Office invites you to an evening meeting with two local players in organic farming. They will present their professional backgrounds and personal approaches, and answer your questions. We welcome Yannick CHICOULAA, producer

specializing in organic field crops in Siros and Loïs LABILLE, market gardener in Denguin.

El mundo de la agricultura está cambiando, con la necesidad de renovar las generaciones y cambiar los métodos de cultivo. La agricultura ecológica está en auge, pero ¿cuáles son los nuevos retos? La Oficina Cultural de Denguin le invita a una velada con dos agentes locales de la agricultura ecológica. Hablarán de sus trayectorias profesionales, de sus planteamientos personales y responderán a sus preguntas. Recibiremos a Yannick CHICOULAA, productor

especializado en cultivos ecológicos en Siros, y Loïs LABILLE, horticultor en Denguin.

Die Landwirtschaft ist im Wandel begriffen, und es stellen sich Fragen nach der Erneuerung der Generationen und der Art und Weise des Anbaus. Die biologische Landwirtschaft entwickelt sich, aber was sind die neuen Herausforderungen dieser Praxis? Das Kulturbüro von Denguin lädt Sie zu einem Abendtreffen mit zwei lokalen Akteuren der biologischen Landwirtschaft ein. Sie werden Ihnen ihren beruflichen Werdegang und ihre persönliche Vorgehensweise vorstellen und Ihre Fragen beantworten. Zu Gast ist Yannick CHICOULAA, Landwirt

spezialisiert auf biologische Feldfrüchte in Siros, und Loïs LABILLE, Gemüsebauer in Denguin.

