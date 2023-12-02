ciné concerts – poil de carotte MAISON DU SAVOIR Saint-Laurent-de-Neste, 2 décembre 2023, Saint-Laurent-de-Neste.

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste,Hautes-Pyrénées

Le partenariat entre le Festival d’Anères et le centre culturel Maison du Savoir se

poursuit. Prolongeons ensemble le plaisir de la découverte ou de la redécouverte de

classiques et autres pépites moins connues du cinéma muet, toujours accompagnés

en direct par des musiciens talentueux.

L’histoire malheureuse du jeune François Lepic, qui vit entre un père effacé et une mère acariâtre. Pour Duvivier, qui adapte ici le roman de Jules Renard, il est clair que « jamais une histoire plus bouleversante n’a été écrite ». Et si le cinéaste prend quelques libertés par rapport au texte, c’est pour mieux nous plonger au coeur d’un terrible drame intérieur, grâce à une impeccable mise en image.

Accompagnement musical : Raphaël Howson au clavier.

EN PARTENARIAT AVEC LA CINÉMATHÈQUE DE TOULOUSE DANS LE CADRE DU FESTIVAL SYNCHRO.

2023-12-02 20:30:00

MAISON DU SAVOIR SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The partnership between the Festival d?Anères and the Maison du Savoir cultural center continues

continues. Together, let?s prolong the pleasure of discovering or rediscovering

classics and lesser-known nuggets of silent cinema, always accompanied

accompanied live by talented musicians.

The unhappy story of young François Lepic, who lives between an effete father and a cantankerous mother. For Duvivier, adapting the novel by Jules Renard, it was clear that « never has a more moving story been written ». And if the filmmaker takes a few liberties with the text, it’s all the better to plunge us into the heart of a terrible inner drama, thanks to an impeccable mise en image.

Musical accompaniment: Raphaël Howson on keyboard.

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CINÉMATHÈQUE DE TOULOUSE AS PART OF THE FESTIVAL SYNCHRO

Continúa la colaboración entre el Festival d’Anères y el centro cultural Maison du Savoir

continúa. Juntos, continuemos con el placer de descubrir o redescubrir

clásicos y otras pepitas menos conocidas del cine mudo, siempre acompañados

acompañados en directo por músicos de talento.

La desdichada historia del joven François Lepic, que vive entre un padre afeminado y una madre cascarrabias. Para Duvivier, que adapta la novela de Jules Renard, estaba claro que « nunca se ha escrito una historia más conmovedora ». Y si el cineasta se toma algunas libertades con el texto, es sólo para sumergirnos más profundamente en el corazón de un terrible drama interior, gracias a una cinematografía impecable.

Acompañamiento musical: Raphaël Howson al teclado.

EN COLABORACIÓN CON LA CINÉMATHÈQUE DE TOULOUSE EN EL MARCO DEL FESTIVAL SYNCHRO

Die Partnerschaft zwischen dem Festival d’Anères und dem Kulturzentrum Maison du Savoir wird fortgesetzt

wird fortgesetzt. Lassen Sie uns gemeinsam die Freude an der Entdeckung oder Wiederentdeckung von Filmklassikern verlängern

klassikern und weniger bekannten Nuggets des Stummfilms, immer begleitet von

live von talentierten Musikern begleitet.

Die unglückliche Geschichte des jungen François Lepic, der zwischen einem zurückhaltenden Vater und einer zänkischen Mutter lebt. Für Duvivier, der hier den Roman von Jules Renard verfilmte, war klar, dass « niemals eine erschütterndere Geschichte geschrieben wurde ». Und wenn der Filmemacher sich einige Freiheiten in Bezug auf den Text nimmt, dann nur, um uns dank einer makellosen Bildgestaltung besser in das Herz eines schrecklichen inneren Dramas eintauchen zu lassen.

Musikalische Begleitung: Raphaël Howson am Keyboard.

IN ZUSAMMENARBEIT MIT DER CINÉMATHÈQUE DE TOULOUSE IM RAHMEN DES FESTIVALS SYNCHRO

