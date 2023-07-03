SOPHRO BALADE Maison du parc La Coquille, 3 juillet 2023, La Coquille.

La Coquille,Dordogne

SOPHRO BALADE – La Coquille

Tous les LUNDIS du 03 au 31 juillet

Une séance d’1h30 environ avec alternance de marche et pause sophrologique (un temps de mouvement doux, et un autre de relaxation statique)

Inscriptions obligatoires :

06 85 41 03 21

Participation : 15€/personnes et 25€ en duo

Annulation possible pour cause de mauvais temps..

Maison du parc

La Coquille 24450 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Every MONDAY from July 03 to 31

Approx. 1h30 session with alternating walking and sophrology break (a time of gentle movement, and another of static relaxation)

Registration required:

06 85 41 03 21

Participation: 15€ per person and 25€ for a duo

Cancellation possible in case of bad weather.

PASEOS SOPHRO – La Coquille

Todos los LUNES del 03 al 31 de Julio

Sesión de aproximadamente 1h30 alternando paseos y una pausa de relajación (un periodo de movimiento suave y otro de relajación estática)

Inscripción obligatoria:

06 85 41 03 21

Precio: 15 euros por persona y 25 euros por dúo

Cancelación posible en caso de mal tiempo.

SOPHRO BALADE – Die Muschel

Jeden MONTAG vom 03. bis 31. Juli

Eine Sitzung von ca. 1,5 Stunden mit abwechselndem Gehen und sophrologischer Pause (eine Zeit mit sanfter Bewegung, eine andere mit statischer Entspannung)

Obligatorische Anmeldungen:

06 85 41 03 21

Teilnahme: 15 Personen und 25 Personen im Duo

Stornierung wegen schlechten Wetters möglich.

