SOPHRO BALADE Maison du parc La Coquille
La Coquille,Dordogne
SOPHRO BALADE – La Coquille
Tous les LUNDIS du 03 au 31 juillet
Une séance d’1h30 environ avec alternance de marche et pause sophrologique (un temps de mouvement doux, et un autre de relaxation statique)
Inscriptions obligatoires :
06 85 41 03 21
Participation : 15€/personnes et 25€ en duo
Annulation possible pour cause de mauvais temps..
Maison du parc
La Coquille 24450 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
SOPHRO BALADE – La Coquille
Every MONDAY from July 03 to 31
Approx. 1h30 session with alternating walking and sophrology break (a time of gentle movement, and another of static relaxation)
Registration required:
06 85 41 03 21
Participation: 15€ per person and 25€ for a duo
Cancellation possible in case of bad weather.
PASEOS SOPHRO – La Coquille
Todos los LUNES del 03 al 31 de Julio
Sesión de aproximadamente 1h30 alternando paseos y una pausa de relajación (un periodo de movimiento suave y otro de relajación estática)
Inscripción obligatoria:
06 85 41 03 21
Precio: 15 euros por persona y 25 euros por dúo
Cancelación posible en caso de mal tiempo.
SOPHRO BALADE – Die Muschel
Jeden MONTAG vom 03. bis 31. Juli
Eine Sitzung von ca. 1,5 Stunden mit abwechselndem Gehen und sophrologischer Pause (eine Zeit mit sanfter Bewegung, eine andere mit statischer Entspannung)
Obligatorische Anmeldungen:
06 85 41 03 21
Teilnahme: 15 Personen und 25 Personen im Duo
Stornierung wegen schlechten Wetters möglich.
