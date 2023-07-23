Sortie paysage au Grand Ballon Maison du Parc Goldbach-Altenbach, 23 juillet 2023, Goldbach-Altenbach.

Goldbach-Altenbach,Haut-Rhin

Laissez-vous conter l’origine et le devenir des paysages montagnards des Hautes Vosges d’Alsace. Magnifiques points de vue au cours de la balade et depuis le sommet du Grand Ballon..

2023-07-23 à ; fin : 2023-07-23 12:30:00. EUR.

Maison du Parc

Goldbach-Altenbach 68760 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Let us tell you about the origin and the future of the mountain landscapes of the High Vosges of Alsace. Magnificent viewpoints during the walk and from the summit of the Grand Ballon.

Conozca los orígenes y el futuro de los paisajes montañosos de los Altos Vosgos de Alsacia. Magníficas vistas a lo largo del camino y desde la cima del Grand Ballon.

Lassen Sie sich von der Entstehung und dem Werden der Berglandschaften der elsässischen Hochvogesen erzählen. Wunderschöne Aussichtspunkte während der Wanderung und vom Gipfel des Grand Ballon.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay