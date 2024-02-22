INITIATION COUTURE EUROPE Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe, jeudi 22 février 2024.

INITIATION COUTURE EUROPE Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe
INITIATION COUTURE EUROPE Atelier initiation couture en compagnie d’ ALADHO. Jeudi 22 février, 13h00 Maison de quartier Europe
Début : 2024-02-22T13:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-22T15:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-22T13:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-22T15:30:00+01:00
Maison de quartier Europe 25 avenue Dubedout Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord 0328277420 [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://linscription.com/pro/catalogue-grande-synthe.php »}]
