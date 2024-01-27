JEUX POUR TOUT PUBLIC Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe

Nord JEUX POUR TOUT PUBLIC Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe, 27 janvier 2024, Grande-Synthe. JEUX POUR TOUT PUBLIC Samedi 27 janvier 2024, 13h00 Maison de quartier Europe Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-27T13:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-27T15:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-27T13:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-27T15:30:00+01:00

Avec lassociation Initiatives Solidaires pour la Réussite, Maison de quartier Europe 25 avenue Dubedout Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord 0328277420 [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://linscription.com/pro/catalogue-grande-synthe.php »}] Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe, Nord Autres Code postal 59760 Lieu Maison de quartier Europe Adresse 25 avenue Dubedout Grande-Synthe Ville Grande-Synthe Departement Nord Lieu Ville Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe Latitude 51.015391 Longitude 2.298215 latitude longitude 51.015391;2.298215

Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe Nord https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/grande-synthe/