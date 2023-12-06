ATELIER INTERGENERATIONNELS Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe

Nord ATELIER INTERGENERATIONNELS Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe, 6 décembre 2023, Grande-Synthe. ATELIER INTERGENERATIONNELS Mercredi 6 décembre, 13h00 Maison de quartier Europe Avec la participation de l’association l’Emile éco Maison de quartier Europe 25 avenue Dubedout Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord 0328277420 [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://linscription.com/pro/catalogue-grande-synthe.php »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-06T13:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-06T16:00:00+01:00

2023-12-06T13:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-06T16:00:00+01:00 Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe, Nord Autres Lieu Maison de quartier Europe Adresse 25 avenue Dubedout Grande-Synthe Ville Grande-Synthe Departement Nord Lieu Ville Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe latitude longitude 51.015391;2.298215

Maison de quartier Europe Grande-Synthe Nord https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/grande-synthe/