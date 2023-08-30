ATELIER LUDIQUE Maison de quartier du Courghain Grande-Synthe Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe

Nord ATELIER LUDIQUE Maison de quartier du Courghain Grande-Synthe, 30 août 2023, Grande-Synthe. ATELIER LUDIQUE Mercredi 30 août, 09h30 Maison de quartier du Courghain sur inscription venez partager un moment ludique avec L ‘Espace Santé du Littoral autour de la thématique de l’alimentation Maison de quartier du Courghain Place de l’Abbé Pierre 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France 0328218507 http://www.ville-grande-synthe.fr https://www.facebook.com/MaisonsdequartierGrandeSynthe [{« type »: « email », « value »: « mq.courghain@ville-grande-synthe.fr »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 03.28.21.85.07 »}] Maison de quartier du Courghain Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-08-30T09:30:00+02:00 – 2023-08-30T11:30:00+02:00

2023-08-30T09:30:00+02:00 – 2023-08-30T11:30:00+02:00 ludique alimentation pixabay Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe, Nord Autres Lieu Maison de quartier du Courghain Adresse Place de l'Abbé Pierre 59760 Grande-Synthe Ville Grande-Synthe Departement Nord Age min 8 Age max 99 Lieu Ville Maison de quartier du Courghain Grande-Synthe

Maison de quartier du Courghain Grande-Synthe Nord https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/grande-synthe/