Journée Prévention santé des saisonniers Maison de la station Saint-Julien-en-Born, 7 juillet 2023, Saint-Julien-en-Born.

Saint-Julien-en-Born,Landes

Retrouvez des intervenants de la santé, le temps d’une journée de 10h à 18h :

– Infirmière, Gynécologue ‍⚕️ ‍⚕️ ‍⚕️

– Massage et ostéopathe ‍♀️

– Contrôle buccodentaire

– Contrôle Ophtalmologique

– Présence de la médecine du travail ‍⚕️

– Stand addictions

– Alimentation et nutrition

– Sexualité, contraception, dépistage VIH, prescription ‍

– Prévention solaire

Détail et plus d’info au 06 70 64 41 38 | nomad@payscotedargent.com

Gratuit et sans RDV..

2023-07-07 fin : 2023-07-07 18:00:00. .

Maison de la station

Saint-Julien-en-Born 40170 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join health professionals for a day from 10am to 6pm:

– Nurse, Gynecologist ????????????

– Massage and osteopath ?????

– Oral check-up ?

– Ophthalmological check-up ?

– Occupational medicine ????

– Addictions stand ?

– Food and nutrition ?

– Sexuality, contraception, HIV screening, prescription ???

– Sun prevention ??

Details and further information: 06 70 64 41 38 | nomad@payscotedargent.com

Free, no appointment necessary.

Reúnase con profesionales sanitarios durante un día, de 10 a 18 h:

– Enfermera, ginecólogo ????????????

– Masaje y osteópata ?????

– Revisión bucal ?

– Revisión ocular ?

– Medicina del trabajo ????

– Soporte adicciones ?

– Alimentación y nutrición ?

– Sexualidad, anticoncepción, detección del VIH, prescripción ?

– Prevención solar ?

Detalles y más información en el 06 70 64 41 38 | nomad@payscotedargent.com

Gratuito, sin cita previa.

Treffen Sie sich einen Tag lang von 10 bis 18 Uhr mit Akteuren aus dem Gesundheitsbereich:

– Krankenschwester, Gynäkologe ????????????

– Massage und Osteopath ?????

– Kontrolle der Mundgesundheit ?

– Kontrolle der Augen ?

– Präsenz der Arbeitsmedizin ????

– Stand Suchtmittel ?

– Lebensmittel und Ernährung ?

– Sexualität, Verhütung, HIV-Tests, Verschreibung von Medikamenten ?

– Prävention gegen Sonnenbrand ?

Einzelheiten und weitere Informationen unter 06 70 64 41 38 | nomad@payscotedargent.com

Kostenlos und ohne Termin.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme