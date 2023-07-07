Journée Prévention santé des saisonniers Maison de la station Saint-Julien-en-Born
Journée Prévention santé des saisonniers Maison de la station Saint-Julien-en-Born, 7 juillet 2023, Saint-Julien-en-Born.
Saint-Julien-en-Born,Landes
Retrouvez des intervenants de la santé, le temps d’une journée de 10h à 18h :
– Infirmière, Gynécologue ⚕️ ⚕️ ⚕️
– Massage et ostéopathe ♀️
– Contrôle buccodentaire
– Contrôle Ophtalmologique
– Présence de la médecine du travail ⚕️
– Stand addictions
– Alimentation et nutrition
– Sexualité, contraception, dépistage VIH, prescription
– Prévention solaire
Détail et plus d’info au 06 70 64 41 38 | nomad@payscotedargent.com
Gratuit et sans RDV..
2023-07-07 fin : 2023-07-07 18:00:00. .
Maison de la station
Saint-Julien-en-Born 40170 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Join health professionals for a day from 10am to 6pm:
– Nurse, Gynecologist ????????????
– Massage and osteopath ?????
– Oral check-up ?
– Ophthalmological check-up ?
– Occupational medicine ????
– Addictions stand ?
– Food and nutrition ?
– Sexuality, contraception, HIV screening, prescription ???
– Sun prevention ??
Details and further information: 06 70 64 41 38 | nomad@payscotedargent.com
Free, no appointment necessary.
Reúnase con profesionales sanitarios durante un día, de 10 a 18 h:
– Enfermera, ginecólogo ????????????
– Masaje y osteópata ?????
– Revisión bucal ?
– Revisión ocular ?
– Medicina del trabajo ????
– Soporte adicciones ?
– Alimentación y nutrición ?
– Sexualidad, anticoncepción, detección del VIH, prescripción ?
– Prevención solar ?
Detalles y más información en el 06 70 64 41 38 | nomad@payscotedargent.com
Gratuito, sin cita previa.
Treffen Sie sich einen Tag lang von 10 bis 18 Uhr mit Akteuren aus dem Gesundheitsbereich:
– Krankenschwester, Gynäkologe ????????????
– Massage und Osteopath ?????
– Kontrolle der Mundgesundheit ?
– Kontrolle der Augen ?
– Präsenz der Arbeitsmedizin ????
– Stand Suchtmittel ?
– Lebensmittel und Ernährung ?
– Sexualität, Verhütung, HIV-Tests, Verschreibung von Medikamenten ?
– Prävention gegen Sonnenbrand ?
Einzelheiten und weitere Informationen unter 06 70 64 41 38 | nomad@payscotedargent.com
Kostenlos und ohne Termin.
