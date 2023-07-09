Eurocarb21, the 21rst European Carbohydrate Symposium Maison de la Chimie (Paris), 9 juillet 2023, .

Eurocarb21, the 21rst European Carbohydrate Symposium 9 – 13 juillet Maison de la Chimie (Paris)

Registration

Eurocarb21 will take place from the 9th to the 13th of July 2023 in Paris at the Maison de la Chimie

Maison de la Chimie (Paris) 28 Rue Saint-Dominique, 75007 Paris [{“link”: “https://www.eurocarb2023.com”}]

Up to 850 participants from more than 40 countries, 12 Plenary Lectures, 4 Interdisciplinary Duo and 20 Keynote Lectures, 144 Oral Communications, 48 Flash and up to 700 Poster Presentations.

Eurocarb is a leading international symposium covering all aspects of Glycosciences, from glycochemistry to glycobiology, including glycomics and glycobiotechnologies.

During 5 days, Eurocarb offers the opportunity to communicate cutting-edge results and forge privileged links as well as foster interdisciplinarity between participants.

In addition to the usual presentation formats: Plenary and Keynote Lectures, Oral Communications, Flash or Poster presentations, Eurocarb21 introduces, for the first time, the “Interdisciplinary Duo”: a new presentation format to discover with us.

Abstract submission’s deadline for Oral Communications is February 6th 2023,

Poster or flash presentation’s deadline is May 15th 2023,

The preliminary program with the Plenary and Keynote Speakers

is available at: https://www.eurocarb2023.com



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-09T15:30:00+02:00

2023-07-13T21:00:00+02:00