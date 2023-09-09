Initiation à la photographie, avec Delphine Trentacosta et le C.P.I.E. (Réservation obligatoire) Maison de Grave Le Verdon-sur-Mer, 9 septembre 2023, Le Verdon-sur-Mer.

Le Verdon-sur-Mer,Gironde

La photographe Delphine Trentacosta, propose un moment de partage autour de la photographie sur le thème de la forêt. Elle partagera avec vous conseils et astuces, pour travailler les profondeurs, les textures, les couleurs, pour un rendu artistique et épuré..

2023-09-09 fin : 2023-09-09 12:30:00. EUR.

Maison de Grave

Le Verdon-sur-Mer 33123 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Photographer Delphine Trentacosta invites you to share her passion for photography on the theme of the forest. She’ll share tips and tricks for working with depths, textures and colors, for a refined, artistic rendering.

La fotógrafa Delphine Trentacosta compartirá sus conocimientos fotográficos sobre el tema del bosque. Compartirá sus consejos y trucos para trabajar con la profundidad, la textura y el color para lograr un resultado refinado y artístico.

Die Fotografin Delphine Trentacosta bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, sich über die Fotografie zum Thema Wald auszutauschen. Sie wird Ihnen Tipps und Tricks verraten, wie Sie mit Tiefen, Texturen und Farben arbeiten können, um ein künstlerisches und reines Ergebnis zu erzielen.

