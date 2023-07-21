Visite au son du piano Maison de George Sand Nohant-Vic, 21 juillet 2023, Nohant-Vic.

Nohant-Vic,Indre

Visite musicale de la Maison de George Sand, en partenariat avec Le Nohant Festival Chopin..

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-21 . 8 EUR.

Maison de George Sand

Nohant-Vic 36400 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Musical visit of the House of George Sand, in partnership with the Nohant Festival Chopin.

Visita musical a la Casa de George Sand, en colaboración con el Festival Nohant Chopin.

Musikalische Führung durch das Haus von George Sand, in Zusammenarbeit mit Le Nohant Festival Chopin.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-03 par OT Pays de George Sand