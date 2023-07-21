Visite au son du piano Maison de George Sand Nohant-Vic
Catégories d’Évènement:
Visite au son du piano Maison de George Sand Nohant-Vic, 21 juillet 2023, Nohant-Vic.
Nohant-Vic,Indre
Visite musicale de la Maison de George Sand, en partenariat avec Le Nohant Festival Chopin..
2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-21 . 8 EUR.
Maison de George Sand
Nohant-Vic 36400 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
Musical visit of the House of George Sand, in partnership with the Nohant Festival Chopin.
Visita musical a la Casa de George Sand, en colaboración con el Festival Nohant Chopin.
Musikalische Führung durch das Haus von George Sand, in Zusammenarbeit mit Le Nohant Festival Chopin.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-03 par OT Pays de George Sand