SOIRÉE CINÉMA / PROJECTION / HOMMAGE MAISON CHAPPERT Saint-Gaudens
SOIRÉE CINÉMA / PROJECTION / HOMMAGE MAISON CHAPPERT Saint-Gaudens, 7 décembre 2023, Saint-Gaudens.
Saint-Gaudens,Haute-Garonne
Hommage aux explorateurs spéléologues Commingeois : Norbert Casteret et Jacques Joffre.
MAISON CHAPPERT Maison des Associations
Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Tribute to Comminge speleological explorers: Norbert Casteret and Jacques Joffre
Homenaje a los exploradores espeleológicos del Comminge: Norbert Casteret y Jacques Joffre
Ehrung der Höhlenforscher aus Commingeois: Norbert Casteret und Jacques Joffre
