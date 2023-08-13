Stage de photographie avec Martin Bogren Maison Castel Douelle, 13 août 2023, Douelle.

Douelle,Lot

Bienvenue à un stage de photographie intense de 7 jours à Douelle.

Sous la direction de Martin Bogren, vous approfondirez votre langage visuel et serez encouragé à trouver votre approche personnelle.

Le premier soir, nous organiserons un dîner d‘accueil, Martin montrera ses travaux passés et actuels. Nous partagerons nos réflexions et nos inspirations. Les cours se dérouleront de 10h00 à 17h30 et seront axés sur votre propre projet, qu‘il s‘agisse d‘un projet en cours ou d‘un projet initié au cours de la semaine. Chaque jour, votre travail sera examiné et discuté avec le groupe et Martin et vous serez encouragés à développer votre propre projet par de la prise de vue ou de l‘editing.

En fin de semaine, le 19 août, une soirée de restitution publique sera organisée dans le village.

Inscriptions:

Veuillez poser votre candidature en joignant quelques lignes sur vous-même et 5 à 10 images représentatives de votre travail..

2023-08-13 à ; fin : 2023-08-20 . 900 EUR.

Maison Castel

Douelle 46140 Lot Occitanie



Welcome to an intense 7-day photography workshop in Douelle Douelle.

Under the guidance of Martin Bogren, you will deepen your visual language and be encouraged to find your personal approach.

On the first evening, we’ll host a welcome dinner, with Martin showing his past and present work. We’ll share our thoughts and inspirations. Classes will run from 10:00 to 17:30 and will focus on your own project, whether in progress or initiated during the week. Each day, your work will be examined and discussed with the group and Martin, and you will be encouraged to develop your own project by shooting or editing.

At the end of the week, on August 19, a public feedback evening will be held in the village.

How to apply:

Please apply with a few lines about yourself and 5 to 10 representative images of your work.

Bienvenido a un intenso curso de fotografía de 7 días en Douelle Douelle.

Bajo la dirección de Martin Bogren, profundizarás en tu lenguaje visual y te animarás a encontrar tu propio enfoque personal.

La primera noche, organizaremos una cena de bienvenida, en la que Martin mostrará su trabajo pasado y presente. Compartiremos nuestros pensamientos e inspiraciones. Las clases se impartirán de 10.00 a 17.30 horas y se centrarán en tu propio proyecto, ya sea un proyecto en curso o uno que hayas empezado durante la semana. Cada día, tu trabajo será examinado y debatido con el grupo y con Martin, y se te animará a que desarrolles tu propio proyecto fotografiando o editando.

Al final de la semana, el 19 de agosto, se celebrará en el pueblo una velada pública para dar tu opinión.

Cómo inscribirse:

Envíe su solicitud con unas líneas sobre usted y entre 5 y 10 imágenes representativas de su trabajo.

Willkommen zu einem 7-tägigen Intensiv-Fotografiekurs in Douelle Douelle.

Unter der Leitung von Martin Bogren werden Sie Ihre Bildsprache vertiefen und ermutigt, Ihren eigenen Ansatz zu finden.

Am ersten Abend werden wir eine Begrüßungsfeier veranstalten, bei der Martin seine vergangenen und aktuellen Arbeiten zeigen wird. Wir werden unsere Überlegungen und Inspirationen austauschen. Der Unterricht findet von 10.00 bis 17.30 Uhr statt und konzentriert sich auf Ihr eigenes Projekt, sei es ein laufendes Projekt oder eines, das Sie während der Woche begonnen haben. Jeden Tag wird deine Arbeit mit der Gruppe und Martin besprochen und diskutiert und du wirst ermutigt, dein eigenes Projekt durch Fotografieren oder Bearbeiten weiterzuentwickeln.

Am Ende der Woche, am 19. August, wird ein öffentlicher Auswertungsabend im Dorf organisiert.

Bitte melden Sie sich an:

Bitte bewerben Sie sich mit ein paar Zeilen über sich selbst und 5 bis 10 repräsentativen Bildern Ihrer Arbeit.

