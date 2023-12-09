- Cet évènement est passé
Rando du Téléthon Mairie Saint-Laurent-Médoc
Catégories d’Évènement:
Rando du Téléthon Mairie Saint-Laurent-Médoc, 9 décembre 2023 14:00, Saint-Laurent-Médoc.
Saint-Laurent-Médoc,Gironde
L’office de tourisme Médoc Vignoble vous informe :
Rando organisée pour le Téléthon.
Pour toutes autres informations contacter la mairie.
Mairie
Saint-Laurent-Médoc 33112 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Médoc Vignoble tourist office informs you :
Hike organized for the Telethon.
For further information, please contact the town hall
La oficina de turismo de Médoc Vignoble le informa :
Marcha organizada para el Teletón.
Para más información, póngase en contacto con el ayuntamiento
Das Fremdenverkehrsamt Médoc Vignoble informiert Sie :
Für den Telethon organisierte Wanderung.
Für alle weiteren Informationen wenden Sie sich an das Rathaus
Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT Médoc-Vignoble