Rando du Téléthon Mairie Saint-Laurent-Médoc, 9 décembre 2023 14:00, Saint-Laurent-Médoc.

Saint-Laurent-Médoc,Gironde

L’office de tourisme Médoc Vignoble vous informe :

Rando organisée pour le Téléthon.

Pour toutes autres informations contacter la mairie.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Mairie

Saint-Laurent-Médoc 33112 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Médoc Vignoble tourist office informs you :

Hike organized for the Telethon.

For further information, please contact the town hall

La oficina de turismo de Médoc Vignoble le informa :

Marcha organizada para el Teletón.

Para más información, póngase en contacto con el ayuntamiento

Das Fremdenverkehrsamt Médoc Vignoble informiert Sie :

Für den Telethon organisierte Wanderung.

Für alle weiteren Informationen wenden Sie sich an das Rathaus

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT Médoc-Vignoble