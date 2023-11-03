Hommage à la famille FORNIER Mairie Saint-Lary-Soulan, 3 novembre 2023, Saint-Lary-Soulan.

Saint-Lary-Soulan,Hautes-Pyrénées

Hommage à la famille FORNIER, par monsieur le Maire André MIR.

Pose d’une plaque « Médiathèque Mathilde FORNIER ».

Intervention de Cécile DELAUMONE, guide-conférencière du Pays d’Art et d’Histoire.

La famille Fornier, famille noble du village. Bertrand Dominique FORNIER

est né dans cette maison.

En 1629, il fut maire de St Lary Soulan, ainsi que son fils Gustave et son petit-fils Arthur.

Arthur eut trois filles, les jeunes filles Fornier, dont Mathilde, poétesse. Toute la famille a été enterrée dans la chapelle Sainte Marie.

Aujourd’hui, la maison Fornier est l’actuelle mairie..

2023-11-03 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-03 . EUR.

Mairie SAINT-LARY-SOULAN

Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Tribute to the FORNIER family by Mayor André MIR.

Plaque « Médiathèque Mathilde FORNIER ».

Presentation by Cécile DELAUMONE, guide and lecturer with the Pays d?Art et d?Histoire.

The Fornier family, a noble village family. Bertrand Dominique FORNIER

was born in this house.

In 1629, he was mayor of St Lary Soulan, along with his son Gustave and grandson Arthur.

Arthur had three daughters, the Fornier girls, including the poet Mathilde. The entire family was buried in the Sainte Marie chapel.

Today, the Fornier house is the town hall.

Homenaje del alcalde André MIR a la familia FORNIER.

Placa « Médiathèque Mathilde FORNIER ».

Discurso de Cécile DELAUMONE, guía y conferenciante del Pays d’Art et d’Histoire.

La familia Fornier, familia noble del pueblo. Bertrand Dominique FORNIER

nació en esta casa.

En 1629, fue alcalde de St Lary Soulan, junto con su hijo Gustave y su nieto Arthur.

Arthur tuvo tres hijas, las Fornier, entre ellas Mathilde, poetisa. Toda la familia fue enterrada en la capilla Sainte Marie.

Hoy en día, la casa Fornier es el ayuntamiento.

Hommage an die Familie FORNIER, durch den Bürgermeister André MIR.

Anbringung einer Tafel « Mediathek Mathilde FORNIER ».

Vortrag von Cécile DELAUMONE, Fremdenführerin und Referentin des Pays d’Art et d’Histoire (Land der Kunst und Geschichte).

Die Familie Fornier, eine Adelsfamilie des Dorfes. Bertrand Dominique FORNIER

wurde in diesem Haus geboren.

Im Jahr 1629 war er Bürgermeister von St Lary Soulan, ebenso wie sein Sohn Gustave und sein Enkel Arthur.

Arthur hatte drei Töchter, die Fornier-Jungfrauen, darunter Mathilde, eine Dichterin. Die ganze Familie wurde in der Kapelle Sainte Marie beigesetzt.

Heute befindet sich im Haus Fornier das aktuelle Rathaus.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par OT de St Lary|CDT65