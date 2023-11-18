Promenade contée à Prats Du Périgord Mairie Prats-du-Périgord, 18 novembre 2023, Prats-du-Périgord.

Prats-du-Périgord,Dordogne

Balade au pays imaginaire grâce aux contes et légendes.

Parcours facile et accessible à tous de 6 km

Chacun est invité à apporter une collation à partager pour le goûter que nous prendrons ensemble à notre retour à la mairie.

De 14 h à 17 h

Rendez-vous à la Mairie de Prats.

Mairie

Prats-du-Périgord 24550 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A stroll through the land of imagination, inspired by tales and legends.

An easy 6 km route, accessible to all

Everyone is invited to bring a snack to share when we return to the town hall.

2pm to 5pm

Meet at Prats Town Hall

Un paseo por el país de la imaginación, inspirado en cuentos y leyendas.

Un paseo fácil de 6 km, accesible a todos

Todos están invitados a traer un tentempié para compartir cuando volvamos al ayuntamiento.

De 14h a 17h

Encuentro en el Ayuntamiento de Prats

Spaziergang durch das Land der Fantasie dank Märchen und Legenden.

Leichte und für alle zugängliche Strecke von 6 km

Jeder ist eingeladen, einen kleinen Imbiss mitzubringen, den wir nach unserer Rückkehr zum Rathaus gemeinsam einnehmen werden.

Von 14 Uhr bis 17 Uhr

Treffpunkt am Rathaus von Prats

