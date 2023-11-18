Promenade contée à Prats Du Périgord Mairie Prats-du-Périgord
Promenade contée à Prats Du Périgord Mairie Prats-du-Périgord, 18 novembre 2023, Prats-du-Périgord.
Prats-du-Périgord,Dordogne
Balade au pays imaginaire grâce aux contes et légendes.
Parcours facile et accessible à tous de 6 km
Chacun est invité à apporter une collation à partager pour le goûter que nous prendrons ensemble à notre retour à la mairie.
De 14 h à 17 h
Rendez-vous à la Mairie de Prats.
Mairie
Prats-du-Périgord 24550 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A stroll through the land of imagination, inspired by tales and legends.
An easy 6 km route, accessible to all
Everyone is invited to bring a snack to share when we return to the town hall.
2pm to 5pm
Meet at Prats Town Hall
Un paseo por el país de la imaginación, inspirado en cuentos y leyendas.
Un paseo fácil de 6 km, accesible a todos
Todos están invitados a traer un tentempié para compartir cuando volvamos al ayuntamiento.
De 14h a 17h
Encuentro en el Ayuntamiento de Prats
Spaziergang durch das Land der Fantasie dank Märchen und Legenden.
Leichte und für alle zugängliche Strecke von 6 km
Jeder ist eingeladen, einen kleinen Imbiss mitzubringen, den wir nach unserer Rückkehr zum Rathaus gemeinsam einnehmen werden.
Von 14 Uhr bis 17 Uhr
Treffpunkt am Rathaus von Prats
