Salon des Thérapies naturelles et Approches Holistiques Mairie Pontacq
Salon des Thérapies naturelles et Approches Holistiques Mairie Pontacq, 24 septembre 2023, Pontacq.
Pontacq,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
11h : Alain Houdie : Le reiki… l’autonomie pour vous éveiller à vos capacités d’auto-traitement. (conférence)
14h : Christophe Marais : La communication minérale… comment faire et pourquoi ? (conférence)
15h : Karine Charvin : découvrir et comprendre les messages des animaux guides. (conférence)
16h : Severine Rey : Numérologie… connaitre et comprendre son chemin de vie. (atelier)
Restauration sur place.
2023-09-24 fin : 2023-09-24 18:00:00. EUR.
Mairie
Pontacq 64530 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
11am: Alain Houdie: Reiki… autonomy to awaken your self-healing capacities. (lecture)
2pm: Christophe Marais: Mineral communication… how and why (conference)
3 p.m.: Karine Charvin: Discovering and understanding messages from animal guides (lecture)
4 p.m.: Severine Rey: Numerology… knowing and understanding your life path (workshop)
Catering on site
11h: Alain Houdie: Reiki… autonomía para despertar tu capacidad de autotratamiento. (conferencia)
14.00 h: Christophe Marais: Comunicación mineral… cómo y por qué (conferencia)
15:00: Karine Charvin: Descubrir y comprender los mensajes de los guías animales (conferencia)
16.00 h: Severine Rey: Numerología… conocer y comprender el camino de tu vida (taller)
Restauración in situ
11 Uhr: Alain Houdie: Reiki… die Autonomie, um Ihre Selbstbehandlungsfähigkeiten zu erwecken. (Vortrag)
14 Uhr: Christophe Marais: Mineralische Kommunikation… wie geht das und warum? (Vortrag)
15 Uhr: Karine Charvin: Die Botschaften der Leittiere entdecken und verstehen (Vortrag)
16 Uhr: Severine Rey: Numerologie… den eigenen Lebensweg kennen und verstehen (Workshop)
Verpflegung vor Ort
Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN