Salon des Thérapies naturelles et Approches Holistiques Mairie Pontacq, 24 septembre 2023, Pontacq.

Pontacq,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

11h : Alain Houdie : Le reiki… l’autonomie pour vous éveiller à vos capacités d’auto-traitement. (conférence)

14h : Christophe Marais : La communication minérale… comment faire et pourquoi ? (conférence)

15h : Karine Charvin : découvrir et comprendre les messages des animaux guides. (conférence)

16h : Severine Rey : Numérologie… connaitre et comprendre son chemin de vie. (atelier)

Restauration sur place.

2023-09-24 fin : 2023-09-24 18:00:00. EUR.

Mairie

Pontacq 64530 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



11am: Alain Houdie: Reiki… autonomy to awaken your self-healing capacities. (lecture)

2pm: Christophe Marais: Mineral communication… how and why (conference)

3 p.m.: Karine Charvin: Discovering and understanding messages from animal guides (lecture)

4 p.m.: Severine Rey: Numerology… knowing and understanding your life path (workshop)

Catering on site

11h: Alain Houdie: Reiki… autonomía para despertar tu capacidad de autotratamiento. (conferencia)

14.00 h: Christophe Marais: Comunicación mineral… cómo y por qué (conferencia)

15:00: Karine Charvin: Descubrir y comprender los mensajes de los guías animales (conferencia)

16.00 h: Severine Rey: Numerología… conocer y comprender el camino de tu vida (taller)

Restauración in situ

11 Uhr: Alain Houdie: Reiki… die Autonomie, um Ihre Selbstbehandlungsfähigkeiten zu erwecken. (Vortrag)

14 Uhr: Christophe Marais: Mineralische Kommunikation… wie geht das und warum? (Vortrag)

15 Uhr: Karine Charvin: Die Botschaften der Leittiere entdecken und verstehen (Vortrag)

16 Uhr: Severine Rey: Numerologie… den eigenen Lebensweg kennen und verstehen (Workshop)

Verpflegung vor Ort

