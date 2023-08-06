Fêtes locales Mairie Pontacq
Fêtes locales Mairie Pontacq, 6 août 2023, Pontacq.
Pontacq,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
11h45 : Apéritif offert par la Mairie sous les tilleuls
14h : Balade à poney à l’écurie de Phéline sous les tilleuls
16h : Miss et Mister Pontacq sous les tilleuls
19h : Beer Pong sous les tilleuls
19h : Estanquet avec les CAP BRULATS sous les tilleuls
22h30 : Grand bal gratuit avec Téomax.
2023-08-06
Mairie
Pontacq 64530 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
11:45am: Aperitif offered by the Town Hall under the lime trees
2pm: Pony ride at Phéline’s stable under the lime trees
4pm: Miss and Mister Pontacq under the lime trees
7pm: Beer Pong under the lime trees
7pm: Estanquet with CAP BRULATS under the lime trees
10:30pm: Grand ball with Téomax
11.45 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento bajo los tilos
14.00 h: Paseo en poni en el establo de Phéline bajo los tilos
16.00 h: Señorita y Señor Pontacq bajo los tilos
19.00 h: Cerveza Pong bajo los tilos
19.00 h: Estanquet con CAP BRULATS bajo los tilos
22.30 h: Baile libre con Téomax
11.45 Uhr: Vom Rathaus angebotener Aperitif unter den Linden
14 Uhr: Ponyreiten im Stall von Phéline unter den Linden
16 Uhr: Miss und Mister Pontacq unter den Linden
19 Uhr: Beer Pong unter den Linden
19 Uhr: Estanquet mit den CAP BRULATS unter den Linden
22.30 Uhr: Großer kostenloser Ball mit Téomax
