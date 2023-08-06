Fêtes locales Mairie Pontacq, 6 août 2023, Pontacq.

Pontacq,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

11h45 : Apéritif offert par la Mairie sous les tilleuls

14h : Balade à poney à l’écurie de Phéline sous les tilleuls

16h : Miss et Mister Pontacq sous les tilleuls

19h : Beer Pong sous les tilleuls

19h : Estanquet avec les CAP BRULATS sous les tilleuls

22h30 : Grand bal gratuit avec Téomax.

2023-08-06 fin : 2023-08-06 . EUR.

Mairie

Pontacq 64530 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



11:45am: Aperitif offered by the Town Hall under the lime trees

2pm: Pony ride at Phéline’s stable under the lime trees

4pm: Miss and Mister Pontacq under the lime trees

7pm: Beer Pong under the lime trees

7pm: Estanquet with CAP BRULATS under the lime trees

10:30pm: Grand ball with Téomax

11.45 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento bajo los tilos

14.00 h: Paseo en poni en el establo de Phéline bajo los tilos

16.00 h: Señorita y Señor Pontacq bajo los tilos

19.00 h: Cerveza Pong bajo los tilos

19.00 h: Estanquet con CAP BRULATS bajo los tilos

22.30 h: Baile libre con Téomax

11.45 Uhr: Vom Rathaus angebotener Aperitif unter den Linden

14 Uhr: Ponyreiten im Stall von Phéline unter den Linden

16 Uhr: Miss und Mister Pontacq unter den Linden

19 Uhr: Beer Pong unter den Linden

19 Uhr: Estanquet mit den CAP BRULATS unter den Linden

22.30 Uhr: Großer kostenloser Ball mit Téomax

Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN