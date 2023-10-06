Colloque : Les villes fortes du Sud-Ouest Mairie Navarrenx
Colloque : Les villes fortes du Sud-Ouest Mairie Navarrenx, 6 octobre 2023, Navarrenx.
Navarrenx,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
16h00 – Visite des fortifications avec Hugues Paucot et la participation de
La Compagnie des Écharpes Blanches
18h00 – Dominique Bidot-Germa (UPPA)
Navarrenx avant la place forte
20h00 – Dîner C.H.Ar. (sur réservation : item@univ-pau.fr).
Mairie Salle La Grange
Navarrenx 64190 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
4.00 pm – Tour of the fortifications with Hugues Paucot and the participation of
La Compagnie des Écharpes Blanches
18h00 – Dominique Bidot-Germa (UPPA)
Navarrenx before the stronghold
8.00 pm – C.H.Ar. dinner (reservation required: item@univ-pau.fr)
16.00 h – Visita de las fortificaciones con Hugues Paucot y la participación de
La Compagnie des Écharpes Blanches
18h00 – Dominique Bidot-Germa (UPPA)
Navarrenx ante la fortaleza
20h00 – Cena C.H.Ar. (reserva obligatoria: item@univ-pau.fr)
16h00 ? Besichtigung der Festungsanlagen mit Hugues Paucot und der Teilnahme von
La Compagnie des Écharpes Blanches (Die Gesellschaft der weißen Schärpen)
18h00 ? Dominique Bidot-Germa (UPPA)
Navarrenx vor der Festung
20h00 ? C.H.Ar. Dinner (mit Reservierung: item@univ-pau.fr)
