Fêtes locales Mairie Ger, 31 juillet 2023, Ger.

Ger,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

14h : concours de pétanque (paniers garnis et bouteilles de vin à gagner).

17h : ouverture de la bodega au foyer rural.

19h30 : 31e Garbure géante avec la banda Los Ricardos.

20h : spectacle de flamenco avec Amaya et son balai Média Luna.

21h : bal musette avec l’orchestre Michel Lagalaye..

2023-07-31 fin : 2023-07-31 . EUR.

Mairie

Ger 64530 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



2pm: pétanque competition (prize baskets and bottles of wine to be won).

5pm: opening of the bodega at the foyer rural.

7:30pm: 31st Giant Garbure with the Los Ricardos banda.

8pm: Flamenco show with Amaya and her broom Média Luna.

9pm: musette ball with the Michel Lagalaye orchestra.

14.00 h: concurso de petanca (se sortearán cestas y botellas de vino).

17.00 h: apertura de la bodega en el vestíbulo rural.

19.30 h: 31º Garbure Gigante con la banda de música Los Ricardos.

20.00 h: espectáculo flamenco con Amaya y su escoba Média Luna.

21.00 h: Baile de musette con la orquesta Michel Lagalaye.

14 Uhr: Boule-Wettbewerb (Füllkörbe und Weinflaschen zu gewinnen).

17 Uhr: Eröffnung der Bodega im Foyer rural.

19.30 Uhr: 31. Riesen-Garbure mit der Banda Los Ricardos.

20 Uhr: Flamenco-Show mit Amaya und ihrem Besen Média Luna.

21 Uhr: Musette-Ball mit dem Orchester Michel Lagalaye.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN