Fêtes locales Mairie Ger
Fêtes locales Mairie Ger, 31 juillet 2023, Ger.
Ger,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
14h : concours de pétanque (paniers garnis et bouteilles de vin à gagner).
17h : ouverture de la bodega au foyer rural.
19h30 : 31e Garbure géante avec la banda Los Ricardos.
20h : spectacle de flamenco avec Amaya et son balai Média Luna.
21h : bal musette avec l’orchestre Michel Lagalaye..
2023-07-31 fin : 2023-07-31 . EUR.
Mairie
Ger 64530 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
2pm: pétanque competition (prize baskets and bottles of wine to be won).
5pm: opening of the bodega at the foyer rural.
7:30pm: 31st Giant Garbure with the Los Ricardos banda.
8pm: Flamenco show with Amaya and her broom Média Luna.
9pm: musette ball with the Michel Lagalaye orchestra.
14.00 h: concurso de petanca (se sortearán cestas y botellas de vino).
17.00 h: apertura de la bodega en el vestíbulo rural.
19.30 h: 31º Garbure Gigante con la banda de música Los Ricardos.
20.00 h: espectáculo flamenco con Amaya y su escoba Média Luna.
21.00 h: Baile de musette con la orquesta Michel Lagalaye.
14 Uhr: Boule-Wettbewerb (Füllkörbe und Weinflaschen zu gewinnen).
17 Uhr: Eröffnung der Bodega im Foyer rural.
19.30 Uhr: 31. Riesen-Garbure mit der Banda Los Ricardos.
20 Uhr: Flamenco-Show mit Amaya und ihrem Besen Média Luna.
21 Uhr: Musette-Ball mit dem Orchester Michel Lagalaye.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN