Fêtes locales Mairie Ger, 30 juillet 2023, Ger.

Ger,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

11h30 : apéritif offert par la municipalité.

14h : départ des sérénades.

17h : ouverture de la bodega au foyer rural.

21h : concert avec Smocky Blenders.

23h : feu d’artifice à la salle des sports.

23h30 : bal animé par le podium Nitro The Dancefloor..

2023-07-30 fin : 2023-07-30 . EUR.

Mairie

Ger 64530 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



11:30 am: aperitif offered by the municipality.

2pm: start of the serenades.

5pm: opening of the bodega at the foyer rural.

9pm: concert with Smocky Blenders.

11pm: fireworks at the sports hall.

11.30pm: dance party with Nitro The Dancefloor podium.

11.30 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento.

14.00 h: inicio de las serenatas.

17.00 h: Apertura de la bodega en el vestíbulo rural.

21.00 h: Concierto de Smocky Blenders.

23.00 h: Fuegos artificiales en el pabellón deportivo.

23.30 h: fiesta de baile con Nitro The Dancefloor.

11.30 Uhr: Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird.

14 Uhr: Start der Serenaden.

17 Uhr: Eröffnung der Bodega im Foyer rural.

21 Uhr: Konzert mit Smocky Blenders.

23 Uhr: Feuerwerk an der Sporthalle.

23.30 Uhr: Tanzveranstaltung mit dem Podium Nitro The Dancefloor.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN