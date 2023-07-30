Fêtes locales Mairie Ger
Fêtes locales Mairie Ger, 30 juillet 2023, Ger.
Ger,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
11h30 : apéritif offert par la municipalité.
14h : départ des sérénades.
17h : ouverture de la bodega au foyer rural.
21h : concert avec Smocky Blenders.
23h : feu d’artifice à la salle des sports.
23h30 : bal animé par le podium Nitro The Dancefloor..
2023-07-30 fin : 2023-07-30 . EUR.
Mairie
Ger 64530 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
11:30 am: aperitif offered by the municipality.
2pm: start of the serenades.
5pm: opening of the bodega at the foyer rural.
9pm: concert with Smocky Blenders.
11pm: fireworks at the sports hall.
11.30pm: dance party with Nitro The Dancefloor podium.
11.30 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento.
14.00 h: inicio de las serenatas.
17.00 h: Apertura de la bodega en el vestíbulo rural.
21.00 h: Concierto de Smocky Blenders.
23.00 h: Fuegos artificiales en el pabellón deportivo.
23.30 h: fiesta de baile con Nitro The Dancefloor.
11.30 Uhr: Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird.
14 Uhr: Start der Serenaden.
17 Uhr: Eröffnung der Bodega im Foyer rural.
21 Uhr: Konzert mit Smocky Blenders.
23 Uhr: Feuerwerk an der Sporthalle.
23.30 Uhr: Tanzveranstaltung mit dem Podium Nitro The Dancefloor.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN