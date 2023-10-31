DISTRIBUTION DE BONBONS & MAQUILLAGE POUR ENFANTS Mairie de Phalsbourg Phalsbourg, 31 octobre 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

Avis au petits monstres ! À l’occasion d’Halloween, une monstrueuse distribution de bonbons aura lieu dans le hall de la mairie de 17h à 20h. Maquillage pour enfants sur place. Gratuit.. Enfants

Mardi 2023-10-31 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

Mairie de Phalsbourg Place d’Armes

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Attention little monsters! For Halloween, a monstrous candy distribution will take place in the town hall from 5pm to 8pm. Face painting for children on site. Free admission.

¡Cuidado con los monstruitos! Con motivo de Halloween, se repartirán caramelos monstruosos en el ayuntamiento de 17.00 a 20.00 horas. Pintura de caras para niños in situ. Entrada gratuita.

Kleine Monster aufgepasst! Anlässlich von Halloween findet in der Rathaushalle von 17:00 bis 20:00 Uhr eine monströse Süßigkeitenverteilung statt. Schminken für Kinder vor Ort. Kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG