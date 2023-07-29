Peindre en Bastide Mairie de Lestelle Betharram Lestelle-Bétharram, 29 juillet 2023, Lestelle-Bétharram.

Lestelle-Bétharram,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

La 6ème édition de Peindre en Bastide, c’est parti : information des artistes. Ce concours est ouvert à tous, artistes confirmés (qui participent régulièrement à ce genre de concours), amateurs et débutants (artistes occasionnels ou néophytes), participation des enfants hors concours. Ce concours consiste à réaliser dans une journée une peinture ou un dessin sur un sujet ayant un rapport avec le patrimoine de la bastide accueillante : peindre sur place, dans un lieu public ou facilement accessible au public, un paysage, un bâtiment, une scène, etc. Tous les supports sont admis. Deux catégories de techniques sont retenues : aquarelle, pastel et dessin, autres techniques (acrylique, huile, technique mixte). Inscription sur place..

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 10:00:00. EUR.

Mairie de Lestelle Betharram

Lestelle-Bétharram 64800 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The 6th edition of Peindre en Bastide is underway: artist information. This competition is open to all, from established artists (who regularly take part in this type of competition) to amateurs and beginners (occasional artists or neophytes), with children taking part outside the competition. The aim of the competition is to create a painting or drawing on a subject related to the heritage of the bastide town: painting on site, in a public place or one that is easily accessible to the public, a landscape, a building, a scene, etc. All media are accepted. All media are accepted. There are two categories of technique: watercolor, pastel and drawing, and other techniques (acrylic, oil, mixed media). Registration on site.

La 6ª edición de Peindre en Bastide está en marcha: información para los artistas. Este concurso está abierto a todos, artistas experimentados (que participan regularmente en este tipo de concursos), aficionados y principiantes (artistas ocasionales o neófitos), niños que participan fuera de concurso. El objetivo del concurso es crear en un día un cuadro o un dibujo sobre un tema relacionado con el patrimonio de la bastida: pintura in situ, en un lugar público o de fácil acceso al público, un paisaje, un edificio, una escena, etc. Se aceptan todos los soportes. Se aceptan todos los soportes. Hay dos categorías de técnicas: acuarela, pastel y dibujo, y otras técnicas (acrílico, óleo, técnica mixta). Inscripción in situ.

Die 6. Ausgabe von Peindre en Bastide ist gestartet: Informationen für die Künstler. Dieser Wettbewerb steht allen offen, erfahrenen Künstlern (die regelmäßig an solchen Wettbewerben teilnehmen), Amateuren und Anfängern (Gelegenheitskünstlern oder Neulingen), die Teilnahme von Kindern ist außer Konkurrenz. Der Wettbewerb besteht darin, innerhalb eines Tages ein Gemälde oder eine Zeichnung zu einem Thema anzufertigen, das einen Bezug zum Kulturerbe der gastgebenden Bastide hat: Malen Sie an Ort und Stelle, an einem öffentlichen oder für die Öffentlichkeit leicht zugänglichen Ort, eine Landschaft, ein Gebäude, eine Szene etc. Alle Medien sind zugelassen. Es werden zwei Kategorien von Techniken berücksichtigt: Aquarell, Pastell und Zeichnung, andere Techniken (Acryl, Öl, Mischtechnik). Anmeldung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-15 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire du Pays de Nay