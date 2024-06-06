Défilé Mairie – Pegasus Bridge Mairie de Bénouville Bénouville, 1 décembre 2023, Bénouville.

Bénouville,Calvados

Défilé Mairie – Pegasus Bridge avec :

L’orchestre “The Massed Band of the Pegasus Memorial”

L’orchestre “Bagpipers of the World United International Association”

Présence des familles et amis des vétérans du Major Howard « Ox and Bucks ».

Suivi d’une cérémonie au monument Signal, esplanade du Major Howard avec la présence des familles et amis des vétérans du Major Howard « Ox and Bucks »..

2024-06-06 12:30:00 fin : 2024-06-06 13:00:00. .

Mairie de Bénouville Place de la Libération

Bénouville 14970 Calvados Normandie



Town Hall parade ? Pegasus Bridge with :

The Massed Band of the Pegasus Memorial?

The Bagpipers of the World United International Association?

Families and friends of Major Howard « Ox and Bucks » veterans in attendance.

Followed by a ceremony at the Signal monument, Major Howard esplanade, with the presence of families and friends of veterans of Major Howard « Ox and Bucks ».

Desfile del Ayuntamiento ? Puente Pegaso con :

La Banda de Música del Pegasus Memorial?

Los Gaiteros de la Asociación Internacional Mundo Unido?

Familiares y amigos del Mayor Howard Ox y veteranos de Bucks presentes.

Seguido de una ceremonia en el monumento Signal, explanada del Mayor Howard, con la asistencia de las familias y amigos de los veteranos del Mayor Howard « Ox and Bucks ».

Parade am Rathaus ? Pegasus Bridge mit :

Das Orchester « The Massed Band of the Pegasus Memorial »?

Die Band « Bagpipers of the World United International Association »

Anwesenheit von Familien und Freunden der Veteranen von Major Howard « Ox and Bucks ».

Anschließend Zeremonie am Signal Monument, Major Howard Esplanade, mit Familienangehörigen und Freunden der Veteranen von Major Howard « Ox and Bucks ».

