Défilé Mairie – Pegasus Bridge Mairie de Bénouville Bénouville
Défilé Mairie – Pegasus Bridge Mairie de Bénouville Bénouville
Bénouville,Calvados
Défilé Mairie – Pegasus Bridge avec :
L’orchestre “The Massed Band of the Pegasus Memorial”
L’orchestre “Bagpipers of the World United International Association”
Présence des familles et amis des vétérans du Major Howard « Ox and Bucks ».
Suivi d’une cérémonie au monument Signal, esplanade du Major Howard avec la présence des familles et amis des vétérans du Major Howard « Ox and Bucks »..
2024-06-06 12:30:00 - 13:00:00
Mairie de Bénouville Place de la Libération
Bénouville 14970 Calvados Normandie
Town Hall parade ? Pegasus Bridge with :
The Massed Band of the Pegasus Memorial?
The Bagpipers of the World United International Association?
Families and friends of Major Howard « Ox and Bucks » veterans in attendance.
Followed by a ceremony at the Signal monument, Major Howard esplanade, with the presence of families and friends of veterans of Major Howard « Ox and Bucks ».
Desfile del Ayuntamiento ? Puente Pegaso con :
La Banda de Música del Pegasus Memorial?
Los Gaiteros de la Asociación Internacional Mundo Unido?
Familiares y amigos del Mayor Howard Ox y veteranos de Bucks presentes.
Seguido de una ceremonia en el monumento Signal, explanada del Mayor Howard, con la asistencia de las familias y amigos de los veteranos del Mayor Howard « Ox and Bucks ».
Parade am Rathaus ? Pegasus Bridge mit :
Das Orchester « The Massed Band of the Pegasus Memorial »?
Die Band « Bagpipers of the World United International Association »
Anwesenheit von Familien und Freunden der Veteranen von Major Howard « Ox and Bucks ».
Anschließend Zeremonie am Signal Monument, Major Howard Esplanade, mit Familienangehörigen und Freunden der Veteranen von Major Howard « Ox and Bucks ».
