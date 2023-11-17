PERMANENCE NUMÉRIQUE Mairie Crollon Catégories d’Évènement: Crollon

Manche PERMANENCE NUMÉRIQUE Mairie Crollon, 17 novembre 2023, Crollon. PERMANENCE NUMÉRIQUE Vendredi 17 novembre, 14h00 Mairie GRATUIT Sur Rendez-vous Le Conseiller numérique du Clic du Sud Manche vous propose un accompagnement individuel dans toutes vos démarches administratives en ligne (Ameli, MSA, Pôle emploi, CAF, CARSAT, Prime RENOV etc.). Mairie 50220 CROLLON Crollon 50220 Manche Normandie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « contact@clic-sudmanche.fr »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02.33.68.21.35 »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-17T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-17T16:00:00+01:00 PERMANENCE NUMERIQUE aide en ligne Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Crollon, Manche Autres Lieu Mairie Adresse 50220 CROLLON Ville Crollon Departement Manche Lieu Ville Mairie Crollon latitude longitude 48.584872;-1.384278

