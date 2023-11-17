PERMANENCE NUMÉRIQUE Mairie Crollon
PERMANENCE NUMÉRIQUE Vendredi 17 novembre, 14h00 Mairie GRATUIT Sur Rendez-vous
Le Conseiller numérique du Clic du Sud Manche vous propose un accompagnement individuel dans toutes vos démarches administratives en ligne (Ameli, MSA, Pôle emploi, CAF, CARSAT, Prime RENOV etc.).
Mairie 50220 CROLLON Crollon 50220 Manche Normandie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « contact@clic-sudmanche.fr »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02.33.68.21.35 »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-17T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-17T16:00:00+01:00
PERMANENCE NUMERIQUE aide en ligne