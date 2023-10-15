Cueillette champignons Mairie Courcy, 15 octobre 2023, Courcy.

Courcy,Manche

En compagnie de l’association AVRIL, balade automnale et cueillette pour découvrir les champignons de notre territoire – Prévoir un couteau et un panier. Inscription obligatoire. RDV devant la mairie..

2023-10-15 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 . .

Mairie

Courcy 50200 Manche Normandie



In the company of the AVRIL association, an autumn walk and mushroom picking to discover the mushrooms of our region – Bring a knife and a basket. Registration required. Meeting point in front of the town hall.

En compañía de la asociación AVRIL, paseo otoñal y recogida de setas para descubrir las setas de nuestra región – Traiga navaja y cesta. Inscripción obligatoria. Punto de encuentro frente al ayuntamiento.

In Begleitung des Vereins AVRIL, Herbstspaziergang und Sammeln, um die Pilze unserer Gegend zu entdecken – Ein Messer und einen Korb mitbringen. Eine Anmeldung ist erforderlich. RDV vor dem Rathaus.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-16 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche