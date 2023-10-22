Randonnée pédestre Mairie Champagné-le-Sec, 22 octobre 2023, Champagné-le-Sec.

Champagné-le-Sec,Vienne

Au profit de la Mélody Rose.

Parcours de 8km au départ de la mairie.

Jeu questions.

Une potion magique vous attendra mi-parcours.

Un pot de l’amitié clôturera notre manifestation.

Thème Halloween, venir déguisé !

Inscription 5€ pour adultes et 3€ pour enfants jusqu’à 12 ans..

2023-10-22

Mairie

Champagné-le-Sec 86510 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In aid of the Mélody Rose.

8km course starting from the town hall.

Trivia game.

A magic potion will be waiting for you at the halfway point.

A pot de l’amitié will close our event.

Halloween theme: come in disguise!

Registration 5? for adults and 3? for children under 12.

A beneficio de Mélody Rose.

Recorrido de 8 km con salida desde el ayuntamiento.

Prueba.

Una poción mágica le estará esperando a mitad del recorrido.

Una bebida amistosa pondrá fin al evento.

Temática Halloween, ¡ven disfrazado!

Inscripción 5? para adultos y 3? para niños menores de 12 años.

Zu Gunsten von La Mélody Rose.

8 km lange Strecke ab dem Rathaus.

Spiel mit Fragen.

Auf halber Strecke wartet ein Zaubertrank auf Sie.

Ein Umtrunk schließt unsere Veranstaltung ab.

Thema: Halloween, kommen Sie verkleidet!

Anmeldung 5? für Erwachsene und 3? für Kinder bis 12 Jahre.

