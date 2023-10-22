Randonnée pédestre Mairie Champagné-le-Sec
Randonnée pédestre Mairie Champagné-le-Sec, 22 octobre 2023, Champagné-le-Sec.
Champagné-le-Sec,Vienne
Au profit de la Mélody Rose.
Parcours de 8km au départ de la mairie.
Jeu questions.
Une potion magique vous attendra mi-parcours.
Un pot de l’amitié clôturera notre manifestation.
Thème Halloween, venir déguisé !
Inscription 5€ pour adultes et 3€ pour enfants jusqu’à 12 ans..
2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 . .
Mairie
Champagné-le-Sec 86510 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
In aid of the Mélody Rose.
8km course starting from the town hall.
Trivia game.
A magic potion will be waiting for you at the halfway point.
A pot de l’amitié will close our event.
Halloween theme: come in disguise!
Registration 5? for adults and 3? for children under 12.
A beneficio de Mélody Rose.
Recorrido de 8 km con salida desde el ayuntamiento.
Prueba.
Una poción mágica le estará esperando a mitad del recorrido.
Una bebida amistosa pondrá fin al evento.
Temática Halloween, ¡ven disfrazado!
Inscripción 5? para adultos y 3? para niños menores de 12 años.
Zu Gunsten von La Mélody Rose.
8 km lange Strecke ab dem Rathaus.
Spiel mit Fragen.
Auf halber Strecke wartet ein Zaubertrank auf Sie.
Ein Umtrunk schließt unsere Veranstaltung ab.
Thema: Halloween, kommen Sie verkleidet!
Anmeldung 5? für Erwachsene und 3? für Kinder bis 12 Jahre.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou