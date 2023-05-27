RANDO-MOSELLE – SUR LA TRACE DES ROMAINS 22 Grande Rue, 27 mai 2023, Mainvillers.

C’est l’occasion de fouler l’ancestrale voie romaine qui reliait Metz à Keskastel. Outre le chemin historique, d’autres points d’intérêt agrémentent la balade : les anciens quais d’une gare militaire qui n’a jamais été construite, une frontière indicible, la chapelle de la Visitation (18è s), les paysages champêtres… Une belle vue sur le passé.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-27 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 16:00:00. 0 EUR.

22 Grande Rue Devant l’église

Mainvillers 57380 Moselle Grand Est



It is an opportunity to walk on the ancient Roman road that linked Metz to Keskastel. In addition to the historical path, other points of interest enhance the walk: the old platforms of a military station that was never built, an unspeakable border, the chapel of the Visitation (18th century), the rural landscapes… A beautiful view of the past.

Esta es una oportunidad para pasear por la antigua calzada romana que unía Metz con Keskastel. Además de la ruta histórica, otros puntos de interés realzan el paseo: los antiguos andenes de una estación militar que nunca llegó a construirse, una frontera indescriptible, la capilla de la Visitación (siglo XVIII), el campo… Una hermosa vista del pasado.

Dies ist die Gelegenheit, den alten römischen Weg zu betreten, der Metz mit Keskastel verband. Neben dem historischen Weg gibt es noch andere interessante Punkte: die alten Bahnsteige eines Militärbahnhofs, der nie gebaut wurde, eine unaussprechliche Grenze, die Kapelle der Heimsuchung (18. Jh.), ländliche Landschaften… Ein schöner Blick in die Vergangenheit

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE