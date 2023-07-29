CONCERTS DU COIN FOIR’EUX Espace Geoffroy d’Estissac Maillezais
CONCERTS DU COIN FOIR’EUX Espace Geoffroy d’Estissac, 29 juillet 2023, Maillezais.
concert et balade moto/mobylette au profit des enfants malades à l’hôpital.
2023-07-29 à ; fin : 2023-07-29 . .
Espace Geoffroy d’Estissac
Maillezais 85420 Vendée Pays de la Loire
concert and motorcycle/moped ride to benefit sick children in hospital
concierto y paseo en moto/ciclomotor en beneficio de los niños enfermos hospitalizados
konzert und Motorrad-/Mopedfahrt zu Gunsten kranker Kinder im Krankenhaus
Mise à jour le 2023-03-21 par Vendée Expansion