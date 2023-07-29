CONCERTS DU COIN FOIR’EUX Espace Geoffroy d’Estissac Maillezais Catégories d’Évènement: Maillezais

Vendée

CONCERTS DU COIN FOIR’EUX Espace Geoffroy d’Estissac, 29 juillet 2023, Maillezais. concert et balade moto/mobylette au profit des enfants malades à l’hôpital.

2023-07-29 à ; fin : 2023-07-29 . .

Espace Geoffroy d’Estissac

Maillezais 85420 Vendée Pays de la Loire



concert and motorcycle/moped ride to benefit sick children in hospital concierto y paseo en moto/ciclomotor en beneficio de los niños enfermos hospitalizados konzert und Motorrad-/Mopedfahrt zu Gunsten kranker Kinder im Krankenhaus Mise à jour le 2023-03-21 par Vendée Expansion

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Maillezais, Vendée Autres Lieu Espace Geoffroy d'Estissac Adresse Espace Geoffroy d'Estissac Ville Maillezais Departement Vendée Lieu Ville Espace Geoffroy d'Estissac Maillezais

Espace Geoffroy d'Estissac Maillezais Vendée https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/maillezais/

CONCERTS DU COIN FOIR’EUX Espace Geoffroy d’Estissac 2023-07-29 was last modified: by CONCERTS DU COIN FOIR’EUX Espace Geoffroy d’Estissac Espace Geoffroy d'Estissac 29 juillet 2023 Espace Geoffroy d'Estissac Maillezais

Maillezais Vendée