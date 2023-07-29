FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Concert ULTRA ET VOLTA Mail Marie Granet Saint-Maixent-l’École, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Concert ULTRA ET VOLTA

Le samedi 29 Juillet à 11h, au Mail Marie Granet, à Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Membres du collectif Slowfest, les MCs Ultra & Volta sont deux extraterrestres de la planète Kaïosmos. Avec curiosité et amusement, elles prennent part aux occupations artistico-culturelles des humanoïdes. Elles incarnent les maîtresses de cérémonie, assurent les ambiances itinérantes et les interactions avec le public grâce à leur véhicule spécial : le Biclou Sounds system.

+ d’infos : contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org.

Mail Marie Granet

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday, July 29, 11am, Mail Marie Granet, Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Members of the Slowfest collective, MCs Ultra & Volta are two extraterrestrials from the planet Kaïosmos. With curiosity and amusement, they take part in the artistic and cultural activities of the humanoids. They play the role of mistresses of ceremonies, providing a roving atmosphere and interacting with the public thanks to their special vehicle: the Biclou Sounds system.

+ More info: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DE LA DECROISSANCE – Concierto ULTRA ET VOLTA

Sábado 29 de julio a las 11 h, Mail Marie Granet, Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Miembros del colectivo Slowfest, los MCs Ultra & Volta son dos extraterrestres procedentes del planeta Kaïosmos. Con curiosidad y diversión, participan en las actividades artísticas y culturales de los humanoides. Desempeñan el papel de maestras de ceremonias, proporcionando un ambiente itinerante e interactuando con el público en su vehículo especial: el sistema Biclou Sounds.

+ Más información: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

FESTIVAL DER DECROISSANCE – Konzert ULTRA ET VOLTA

Am Samstag, den 29. Juli um 11 Uhr, im Mail Marie Granet, in Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole.

Die MCs Ultra & Volta, Mitglieder des Kollektivs Slowfest, sind zwei Außerirdische vom Planeten Kaiosmos. Mit Neugier und Spaß nehmen sie an den künstlerisch-kulturellen Aktivitäten der Humanoiden teil. Sie verkörpern die Zeremonienmeisterinnen, sorgen mit ihrem Spezialfahrzeug, dem Biclou Sounds system, für die reisende Stimmung und die Interaktion mit dem Publikum.

+ Weitere Informationen: contact@decroissancelefestival.org

https://decroissancelefestival.org

