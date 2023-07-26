TOURNEE BRIOCHE PASQUIER PITCH TOUR Mail de Rochelongue Agde
Agde,Hérault
Tournée promotionnelle avec animations, jeux , sports et distribution de goodies..
2023-07-26 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-26 17:00:00. .
Mail de Rochelongue
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
Promotional tour with entertainment, games, sports and distribution of goodies.
Gira promocional con entretenimiento, juegos, deportes y reparto de golosinas.
Promotion-Tour mit Animationen, Spielen , Sport und Verteilung von Goodies.
