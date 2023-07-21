LIDL BEACH TOUR Mail de Rochelongue Agde Catégories d’Évènement: Agde

Hérault LIDL BEACH TOUR Mail de Rochelongue Agde, 21 juillet 2023, Agde. Agde,Hérault Découverte et initiation du beach handball, animations, petit château gonflable..

2023-07-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-21 18:00:00. .

Mail de Rochelongue

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



Introduction to beach handball, entertainment, bouncy castle. Iniciación al balonmano playa, animación, castillo hinchable. Entdeckung und Einführung in den Beach-Handball, Animationen, kleine Hüpfburg. Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Agde, Hérault Autres Lieu Mail de Rochelongue Adresse Mail de Rochelongue Ville Agde Departement Hérault Lieu Ville Mail de Rochelongue Agde

Mail de Rochelongue Agde Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/agde/