LIDL BEACH TOUR Mail de Rochelongue Agde
LIDL BEACH TOUR Mail de Rochelongue Agde, 21 juillet 2023, Agde.
Agde,Hérault
Découverte et initiation du beach handball, animations, petit château gonflable..
2023-07-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-21 18:00:00. .
Mail de Rochelongue
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
Introduction to beach handball, entertainment, bouncy castle.
Iniciación al balonmano playa, animación, castillo hinchable.
Entdeckung und Einführung in den Beach-Handball, Animationen, kleine Hüpfburg.
