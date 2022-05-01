MAI A VELO Neufchâtel-Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot Catégorie d’évènement: Neufchâtel-Hardelot

MAI A VELO Neufchâtel-Hardelot, 1 mai 2022, Neufchâtel-Hardelot. MAI A VELO Neufchâtel-Hardelot

2022-05-01 – 2022-05-31

Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais Neufchâtel-Hardelot MAi à vélo. Un mois pour adopter le vélo … à Neufchâtel-Hardelot.

Expositions, challenges, animations. Inofos et programmes complet sur www.ville-neufchatel-hardelot.fr.

Organisé par la ville de Neufchatel-Hardelot. Accueil MAi à vélo. Un mois pour adopter le vélo … à Neufchâtel-Hardelot.

Expositions, challenges, animations. Inofos et programmes complet sur www.ville-neufchatel-hardelot.fr.

Organisé par la ville de Neufchatel-Hardelot. Neufchâtel-Hardelot

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-12 par

Détails Catégorie d’évènement: Neufchâtel-Hardelot Autres Lieu Neufchâtel-Hardelot Adresse Ville Neufchâtel-Hardelot lieuville Neufchâtel-Hardelot

MAI A VELO Neufchâtel-Hardelot 2022-05-01 was last modified: by MAI A VELO Neufchâtel-Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot 1 mai 2022

Neufchâtel-Hardelot