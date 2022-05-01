MAI A VELO Neufchâtel-Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot
2022-05-01 – 2022-05-31
Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais
Neufchâtel-Hardelot MAi à vélo. Un mois pour adopter le vélo … à Neufchâtel-Hardelot.
Expositions, challenges, animations. Inofos et programmes complet sur www.ville-neufchatel-hardelot.fr.
Organisé par la ville de Neufchatel-Hardelot.
