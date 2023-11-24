NA BEIRA DO BAR MAGMAA Nantes
NA BEIRA DO BAR MAGMAA Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes.
NA BEIRA DO BAR Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h00 MAGMAA
Na Beira do Bar est une RODA de SAMBA: la musique festive et populaire des quartiers de Rio, qui se joue autour d’une table, au milieu du public, toutes voix dehors…
Des percussions, le Cavaquinho, une Guitare, le Trombone, des refrains puissants, généreux et entrainants !
MAGMAA 15 rue La Noue Bras de Fer, 44200 Nantes Nantes 44200 Île de Nantes Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00
Bossa nova Samba